Mind Meld PR reveals its winning strategy for brands in the AI-era

In 2026, companies need to deploy resources and a solid PR strategy to get earned media, right now. Without those earned media citations, you’re invisible.” — Jonathon Narvey

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Google just announced its biggest Search overhaul in 25 years : No more list of links. Now Google Search will drop users into AI-driven interactive experiences. The effect on companies trying to carve out brand awareness? Getting into that interactive AI search result will be a winner-take-all moment. So the need to get cited in earned media is higher than ever.“Combine that with analysis showing 84% of AI search citations come from earned media, the path forward for any company that wants to survive is clear,” says Mind Meld PR ’s Founder & CEO Jonathon Narvey . ”In 2026, companies need to deploy resources and a solid PR strategy to get earned media, right now. Without those earned media citations, you’re invisible.”Mind Meld PR was a winner in the Top Public Relations Company category in Clutch’s Global Awards, announced this week on May 20. “The award went to the highest-performing agencies, selected through verified client reviews and demonstrated industry expertise,” Narvey says.Clutch is a leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. The Clutch Global Awards are about helping business decision-makers confidently identify trusted partners across marketing, development, design and more.Google search traffic has already collapsed 33% globally. 60% of Google searches now end without a single click to any website. “But even before Google made this announcement this week about how search is changing, the rules of business were clear. Without a brand, you're competing on price. That's a death spiral. But it’s even harder now,” he explains.“In this winner-take-all, be-seen-or-die attention economy where your competition can vibe code up a product overnight, you can become a commodity fast. A big brand counters that.”As an example, Mind Meld PR’s founder attended Web Summit just last week, one of the biggest tech conferences in North America, alongside 20,000-plus founders, builders and investors – and was concerned at the lack of brand differentiation among presenters and attendees.“Walking the floor and seeing almost every booth spouting the same language around AI and productivity, with generic tag lines that blend together, I was struck. There’s nothing wrong with building a great product, but there’s a lot wrong with not building a unique brand so customers know who you are. I saw and met with hundreds of companies seeming to do very similar things in their brand marketing at their booths or in their pitches. They can’t take that attitude online or they’ll get killed in the marketplace.”

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