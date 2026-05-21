Click360 Awards Announces the Best Ophthalmic Repair Services for 2026

The 2026 High Five Awards honor Capital Ophthalmic and four top industry peers for excellence in critical eye care equipment maintenance.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Ophthalmic Named Best Ophthalmic Repair Service for 2026 by Click360 AwardsThe premier ophthalmic equipment specialist earns top honors for its decades of technical precision, industry reliability, and unparalleled customer service across the Southeast.Capital Ophthalmic has officially been named the winner of the Best Ophthalmic Repair Service for 2026 by the Click360 High Five Awards . This prestigious industry recognition celebrates the company for its vital role in the eye care ecosystem, ensuring that critical diagnostic and surgical equipment operates with absolute precision. The Click360 Awards honor organizations that combine exceptional technical mastery with outstanding customer support, and Capital Ophthalmic stood out as the definitive leader in the field.The new award highlights Capital Ophthalmic’s deep commitment to minimizing practice downtime and safeguarding patient care. Boasting over 45 years of dedicated service, the company has established itself as a trusted cornerstone for ophthalmic specialists. Their elite team of factory-trained technicians provides comprehensive maintenance and emergency repairs on everything from cutting-edge diagnostic technology to delicate, essential surgical instruments.Capital Ophthalmic emerged at the top of a highly competitive field of industry peers, sharing the 2026 "High Five" honors with notable national and regional providers including The Eye-Stuff Group, Bell Ophthalmic, Premier Ophthalmic, and Marco Lombart."We are incredibly honored and grateful to be recognized by Click360 as the Best Ophthalmic Repair Service for 2026," said a spokesperson for Capital Ophthalmic. "In the eye care profession, precision is everything, and our team works tirelessly behind the scenes to keep our clients' practices running flawlessly. This milestone is a testament to our technicians' hard work and the long-term trust our doctors place in us every day. We share this award with the entire ophthalmic community we are so proud to serve."With strategic service hubs stretching across Georgia and Alabama, Capital Ophthalmic provides responsive, disruption-free support throughout the Southeast. Moving forward, the company plans to continue expanding its service capabilities, staying ahead of rapid advancements in optical technology while maintaining the seamless customer experience that earned them this premier industry accolade.About Capital OphthalmicCapital Ophthalmic is a leading ophthalmic equipment repair and maintenance provider based in Atlanta, Georgia. With more than 45 years of industry-specific knowledge, the company specializes in the calibration, routine maintenance, and emergency repair of advanced diagnostic and surgical eye care instruments. Capital Ophthalmic serves practices, clinics, and hospitals across the Southeast, utilizing factory-trained technicians to deliver reliable, high-quality technical support that ensures optimal patient outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.