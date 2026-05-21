El Paso County Offices Closed May 25 in Observance of Memorial Day
May 21, 2026 – El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices and affiliated agencies will be closed Monday, May 25, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office administration services will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2026. However, emergency services such as our 9-1-1 Regional Communications Center, detention operations, and patrol will continue without disruption to provide emergency and essential services for our community.
The closures also include the following:
- El Paso County Assessor’s Office
- El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
- Office closed on Monday, May 25
- North Branch Office (Union Town Center) closed on Saturday, May 23
- 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
- Offices of the El Paso County Combined Courts
- Colorado State University Extension Office
- El Paso County Coroner’s Office
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
- El Paso County Public Trustee & Treasurer’s Office
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
The El Paso County Department of Human Services will be closed Monday, May 25, 2026. Visit www.Colorado.gov/PEAK to manage case information, apply for SNAP (Food Assistance), or learn about additional programs.
The next Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) meeting will occur on Tuesday, May 26, and the next Land Use meeting will occur on Thursday, May 28.
To view the agenda for all upcoming meetings, please visit https://www.agendasuite.org/iip/elpaso.
Unless otherwise noted, all BoCC and Land Use meetings will be held inside the Centennial Hall auditorium at 200 South Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
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