El Paso County Offices Closed May 25 in Observance of Memorial Day

May 21, 2026 – El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices and affiliated agencies will be closed Monday, May 25, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office administration services will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2026. However, emergency services such as our 9-1-1 Regional Communications Center, detention operations, and patrol will continue without disruption to provide emergency and essential services for our community.

The closures also include the following:

El Paso County Assessor’s Office

El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

Office closed on Monday, May 25

North Branch Office (Union Town Center) closed on Saturday, May 23

4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Offices of the El Paso County Combined Courts

Colorado State University Extension Office

El Paso County Coroner’s Office

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

El Paso County Public Trustee & Treasurer’s Office

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

The El Paso County Department of Human Services will be closed Monday, May 25, 2026. Visit www.Colorado.gov/PEAK to manage case information, apply for SNAP (Food Assistance), or learn about additional programs.

The next Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) meeting will occur on Tuesday, May 26, and the next Land Use meeting will occur on Thursday, May 28.

To view the agenda for all upcoming meetings, please visit https://www.agendasuite.org/iip/elpaso.

Unless otherwise noted, all BoCC and Land Use meetings will be held inside the Centennial Hall auditorium at 200 South Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.