SVN Marinas Announces Sale of Hope Springs Marina in Stafford, Virginia

Aerial view of Hope Springs Marina in Stafford, Virginia, recently acquired by Stella Marinas in a transaction advised by SVN Marinas.

SVN Marinas advises Stella Marinas in the acquisition of Hope Springs Marina, a premier Potomac River boating destination.

The acquisition of Hope Springs Marina reflects continued investor demand for high-quality marina assets within supply-constrained boating markets across the Chesapeake region.” — David Kendall, Managing Director, SVN Marinas

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SVN Marinas is pleased to announce the successful sale of Hope Springs Marina, a full-service marina located on Aquia Creek in Stafford, Virginia. The property was acquired by Stella Marinas, a growing marina presence throughout the Chesapeake region specializing in premier marina assets.SVN Marinas represented Stella Marinas in the transaction and worked closely with the seller to help facilitate a smooth, collaborative, and mutually desirable transaction outcome. The sale was managed through a confidential, relationship-driven process designed to protect the seller’s privacy, minimize disruption to marina operations, and align the transaction with the seller’s objectives.Phillip Baxter of RE/MAX Supercenter in Fredericksburg, Virginia served as the Virginia broker of record and provided valuable local support, drawing on his long-standing personal relationship with the seller throughout the process.SVN Marinas’ David Kendall and Josh Sheppard advised Stella Marinas on the acquisition. The transaction highlights SVN Marinas’ ability to leverage its national marina platform, market specialization, and strategic relationships to support both buyers and sellers in complex waterfront real estate transactions throughout the Mid-Atlantic and across the United States.Hope Springs Marina represents a rare opportunity within the greater Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay boating corridor. Located on a protected section of Aquia Creek, the marina offers convenient access to the Potomac River, nearby Chesapeake Bay cruising grounds, and the broader Northern Virginia boating market.The property features a diversified operating platform that includes deep-water wet slips, a fully enclosed indoor boathouse, paved launch ramps, extensive parking, sandy beach frontage, clubhouse amenities, and upland recreational areas. These features position Hope Springs Marina as a well-rounded boating destination serving both local and regional demand.“Hope Springs Marina is a highly strategic acquisition for Stella Marinas and a compelling addition to their growing portfolio of best-in-class Chesapeake marinas,” said David Kendall, Managing Director at SVN Marinas. “With protected water, meaningful dry storage infrastructure, strong regional access, and long-term operational potential, Hope Springs is well positioned for continued success under Stella Marinas’ ownership. We worked constructively with the seller through a discreet and professional process that protected confidentiality while achieving a successful outcome for all parties.”Stella Marinas’ acquisition of Hope Springs Marina further reinforces continued investor demand for high-quality marina assets in supply-constrained boating markets. The transaction also reflects SVN Marinas’ ability to identify and procure valuable acquisition opportunities for its clients by leveraging deep market knowledge, specialized marina expertise, and a nuanced understanding of each buyer’s acquisition criteria.For marina owners, the transaction underscores the importance of working with an advisor who understands not only asset valuation and buyer demand, but also the sensitivity of maintaining confidentiality throughout a sale process. SVN Marinas regularly assists owners in evaluating strategic alternatives, identifying qualified buyers, and managing discreet transactions that protect employees, customers, vendors, and ongoing business operations.With its established operating base, strategic location, and diversified revenue streams, Hope Springs Marina is well positioned for continued success under new ownership.About SVN MarinasThe Nation’s Leading Marina Brokerage Platform SVN Marinas is the premier brokerage platform dedicated exclusively to marina and waterfront investment sales. Backed by the global SVNnetwork of more than 2,000 advisors across 200+ offices, SVN Marinas provides institutional-quality advisory services, national exposure, and access to a deep network of qualified buyers.With a proven track record of executing complex marina transactions throughout the Mid-Atlantic and across the United States, SVN Marinas continues to serve as a trusted advisor to owners, operators, and investors in the marine real estate sector. The platform specializes in confidential sale processes designed to protect ownership objectives while maximizing exposure to qualified, credible buyers.All SVNoffices are independently owned and operated. For additional information, please contact:

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