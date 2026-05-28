'When Someone You Love Is in Pain': Free Webinar for Chronic Pain Caregivers

When Someone You Love Is in Pain: A Live Q&A for Caregivers WellBody Psychotherapy

New program addresses a long-overlooked gap: spouses, parents, and family members who carry their own invisible weight alongside a loved one in pain.

Even well-meaning caregiver responses can reinforce the brain's sense of danger. Healing begins when the nervous system learns the body is safe and strong again.” — Paulina Soble, co-founder of WellBody Psychotherapy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center and its clinical practice, WellBody Psychotherapy , are hosting a free live webinar on June 11, 2026 designed exclusively for caregivers and family members of people living with chronic pain. It is the first program either organization has dedicated entirely to this population, one that research shows is profoundly affected by chronic pain, yet rarely offered meaningful support of its own.'When Someone You Love Is in Pain': A Live Q&A for Caregivers takes place Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 1 to 2 PM EST. The session will be facilitated by WellBody therapists Danielle Adams O'Malley, LCSW, and Hans Sieber, LPC.The webinar is free and open to the public.The Problem No One Is Talking AboutMore than 50 million Americans live with chronic pain. Behind most of them is at least one person showing up every day — a partner, parent, adult child, sibling, or close friend — who is navigating the experience alongside them without a roadmap.Research published in a 2025 review found that families living with chronic pain experience emotional dysregulation, role tension, cycles of invalidation, and the suppression of anger and despair on both sides of the relationship. Caregivers frequently develop their own stress-related health consequences over time. And yet, they are rarely the focus of education, support, or clinical attention.The relational dynamic is not just a well-being issue for caregivers. It is a clinical issue for patients. A 2023 study in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience found that how a caregiver reacts to pain directly shapes how a patient's nervous system responds to it. When a caregiver believes movement is dangerous, the patient is more likely to avoid it. When a caregiver responds to pain with alarm, that alarm registers as confirmation of threat. The two most common caregiver responses, overprotection and dismissiveness, can each reinforce the pain cycle, even when they come from genuine love.“As caregivers, we may instinctively protect the people we love by taking over, discouraging activity, a and treating them as fragile. But even when rooted in love, these responses unintentionally reinforce the brain’s sense of danger. For someone recovering through Pain Reprocessing Therapy, healing can only begin when the nervous system learns that the body is safe and strong again.”— Paulina Soble, LCSWDe La Rosa, J. S., Herder, K. E., Romero, R. D., Wolf, D. S., Largent-Milnes, T., Ibrahim, M. M., et al. (2025). Impact of chronic pain on the families of U.S. adults. medRxiv. https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.02.28.25322828 Alinajimi, F., Deldar, Z., Dehghani, M., & Khatibi, A. (2023). Emotion regulation mediates the relationship between family caregivers’ pain-related beliefs and patients’ coping strategies. Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, 17. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnbeh.2023.983350 A Facilitator Who Has Lived ItOur webinar's co-facilitator, Danielle Adams O'Malley, LCSW, knows this territory personally. She spent ten years caring for her daughter who lost much of her childhood to Mal de Débarquement Syndrome (MdDS), a rare vestibular disorder. After years of treatments that did not help, her daughter finally found meaningful relief through Pain Reprocessing Therapy. Adams O'Malley is now a licensed clinical social worker specializing in chronic pain and trauma at WellBody Psychotherapy."The fallout of a chronic condition for a child, academic, social, developmental, and psychological, is profound," she said. "And for the parent who becomes the caregiver, the fear and helplessness are unbounded. I've often thought the journey could have been much less hazardous if I only had a community of parents and other caregivers who understood the pain, confusion, and worry of being a caregiver of a loved one with chronic illness. So now, as a therapist, I am grateful to lend my personal and professional experience to help make that journey less isolating."About the WebinarWhen Someone You Love Is in Pain is a free, 60-minute live Q&A built around the questions caregivers actually have. Participants are invited to submit questions at registration so facilitators can address specific situations during the session.Topics include:What chronic pain is, what causes it, and why it is not "all in their head"What a loved one learns through Pain Reprocessing TherapyWell-meaning caregiver behaviors that may be working against recovery, and what to do insteadWhy caregiver self-care directly benefits the person in painHow to be present and supportive without losing yourself in the caregiving roleParticipants who cannot attend live may register to receive a recording of the session.Registration is free: Sign up here About Pain Reprocessing TherapyPain Reprocessing Therapy is an evidence-based, psychological treatment for chronic pain grounded in the neuroscience of how the brain generates and maintains pain signals. A randomized controlled trial published in JAMA Psychiatry resulted in 98% PRT participant improvement and 66% becoming pain-free or nearly pain-free after four weeks of treatment, with results holding at five-year follow-up. These are among the strongest outcomes ever published in the chronic pain treatment literature.About WellBody PsychotherapyWellBody Psychotherapy is a clinical practice providing therapy and coaching to patients with chronic pain, illness, and related symptoms. WellBody clinicians specialize in Pain Reprocessing Therapy and related recovery treatments, working with both adolescents and adults. Learn more at getwellbody.com.About the Pain Reprocessing Therapy CenterThe Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center is the leading organization advancing Pain Reprocessing Therapy through clinical training, patient care, and research. PRTC trains practitioners across disciplines worldwide, operates WellBody Psychotherapy for direct patient care, maintains a global directory of PRT-trained providers, and produces ongoing education and resources for clinicians and patients. Learn more at painreprocessingtherapy.com.When Someone You Love Is in Pain: A Live Q&A for Caregivers takes place Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 1 to 2 PM EST. Registration is free at

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