CBH Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of The Hamptons in New Plymouth, Idaho

Idaho’s #1 Builder brings beautifully designed new homes and expanded homeownership opportunities to the heart of New Plymouth

New Plymouth is such a special Idaho community, and we’re excited to continue creating opportunities for Idahoans to achieve homeownership here.” — Melissa Enrico, Realtor Relations & Marketing Strategist of CBH Homes

NEW PLYMOUTH, ID, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes , Idaho’s #1 Builder proudly announces the grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration of The Hamptons , CBH Homes’ newest community located in the growing town of New Plymouth, Idaho.Designed to bring elevated living and small-town charm together, The Hamptons offers Idahoans an opportunity to experience beautifully crafted homes, open space, and a welcoming community atmosphere — all while remaining conveniently connected to Fruitland, Ontario, and surrounding areas.To celebrate the official launch of the community, CBH Homes invites the public to attend the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event on:Thursday, May 21, 202612:00 PM – 1:00 PM600 Rosemary Ave, New Plymouth, ID 83655The celebration will include the official ribbon cutting, tours of move-in ready homes, opportunities to connect with the CBH Homes team, local food, giveaways, and community festivities welcoming homeowners and visitors to explore everything The Hamptons has to offer.“New Plymouth is such a special Idaho community, and we’re excited to continue creating opportunities for Idahoans to achieve homeownership here,” said Melissa Enrico, Realtor Relations & Marketing Strategist of CBH Homes. “The Hamptons brings together modern comfort, thoughtful design, and the charm of small-town living in a way that feels truly welcoming. We’re proud to continue building communities that help make beautiful homes possible across Idaho.”Known for its rural charm, welcoming atmosphere, and historic character, New Plymouth continues attracting Idahoans looking for a quieter lifestyle while maintaining convenient access to nearby shopping, dining, schools, and outdoor recreation.Built by CBH Homes, The Hamptons reflects the company’s continued commitment to creating homes at every price point while helping more Idahoans find a place to call home. With over 34 years of experience and more than 29,000 happy homeowners, CBH Homes continues leading the way in building thoughtfully designed communities across Idaho.Explore The Hamptons and available homes at https://cbhhomes.com/communities/new-plymouth/the-hamptons/ About CBH Homes:CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho since 1992, proudly serving 29,000 happy homeowners and counting. CBH Homes has been been named Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho and awarded #40 in the Nation by Builder 100 Magazine. Visit cbhhomes.com to learn more.

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