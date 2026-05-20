Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, April 28-29, 2026
May 20, 2026
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, April 28-29, 2026
For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on April 28â€“29, 2026.
The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee are generally published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.
The minutes can be viewed on the Boardâ€™s website.
For media inquiries, e-mail [email protected] or call 202-452-2955
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
April 28-29, 2026: HTML | PDF
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