Outfox Health Recognized as Leading AI Platform for Healthcare Price Transparency Among Self-Funded Employers

Outfox Health gives employees plain-language answers on cost, coverage, and care quality built on their employer's health insurance plan.

Outfox Health Builds AI That Turns Healthcare Price Transparency Data Into Answers Employees Can Actually Use

Outfox has arguably the most innovative member benefit tool on the market... The employers save big and provide a tool that makes their members happier.” — Shalen De Silva, Managing Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outfox Health is earning recognition from self-funded employers and benefits advisors as the most advanced AI built to make healthcare price transparency actionable. Its continued growth among self-funded employers and their benefits advisors is driven by a capability that has eluded most healthcare price transparency tools: turning price data into plain-language answers at the moment employees are deciding where to get care."Outfox has arguably the most innovative member benefit tool on the market. With Outfox in the hands of the employee, they can truly understand their benefits, identify the best provider and site of care, and know how much it will cost. The employers save big and provide a tool that makes their members happier."— Shalen De Silva, Managing Partner, Slayer Consulting; Expert-in-Residence, Harvard Innovation LabsWHERE THE SAVINGS ACTUALLY COME FROMThe most significant and least understood driver of healthcare cost variation is not which doctor an employee sees but where they receive care. The same procedure at a hospital outpatient department can cost an employer two to five times more than at an ambulatory surgery center, even when the same physician performs it. Most employees have no idea this difference exists. Most benefits tools don't show it.In a UnitedHealthcare Choice network analysis conducted by Outfox Health, two hospitals with identical outcomes scores on the same network charged $6,706 and $183,271 respectively for the same joint replacement — a difference of $176,565 on a single claim.Outfox guides employees to lower-cost, high-quality facilities. This is the core capability that distinguishes Outfox from physician-focused tools that rank doctors but leave the facility decision to chance."We had no idea our plan was paying three times as much for the same procedure depending on which facility an employee chose. Outfox showed us exactly where the variation was and gave employees an answer when they went looking for one."— Brandon Min, CEO, Herd SecurityBUILT ON EACH EMPLOYER'S ACTUAL PLAN — NOT NETWORK AVERAGESMost healthcare cost tools estimate prices using network averages or historical claims data. Outfox uses the actual contracted rates from each employer's specific health plan: what that employer's plan has agreed to pay, at each facility, for each covered service. Where contracts are structured as formulas rather than fixed dollar amounts, Outfox turns them into concrete prices.Outfox builds a separate AI model for each employer. Each model is configured to that employer's plan design, pricing and network data, and any direct provider contracts negotiated outside the standard carrier arrangement. It improves over time as employees use it, learning what their workforce needs and how their plan performs in practice. Employees get answers specific to their plan including benefit programs their employer has already paid for that would otherwise go unused.COST AND CLINICAL QUALITY, SHOWN TOGETHEROutfox pairs every cost estimate with clinical outcomes data including complication rates, readmission rates, and other quality indicators drawn from a dataset covering more than 100 million patients annually, benchmarked against providers in the same local market. Higher cost does not mean better outcomes in healthcare. Outfox makes that visible, so employees are finding the best value their plan offers, not just the cheapest option."By embedding Outfox, we're giving employees the guidance they need and helping employers contain costs effectively."— Scott Byrne, President, Blackwell Captive SolutionsABOUT THE FOUNDEROutfox Health was founded by Beth Ann Lopez, a healthcare economist with a Master of Public Health from Harvard University and recognition as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, who previously built and sold a healthcare platform in Southeast Asia serving more than five million users.ABOUT OUTFOX HEALTHOutfox Health is the answer engine for health benefits. The platform gives employees plain-language answers on cost, coverage, and care quality so they can make better decisions before they get care. Employers reduce medical spend without changing carriers.Outfox works with self-funded employers on Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Aetna, and regional health plans, through a growing network of benefits advisors across all 50 states.Learn more at outfoxhealth.com or read the full guide to how healthcare price transparency solutions work

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