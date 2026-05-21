Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Commerce Bank
May 21, 2026
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Commerce Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Nakia R. Logan
Former employee of Commerce Bank, Kansas City, Missouri
Fraudulent customer transactions
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