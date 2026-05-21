Bailey & Galyen Features Catastrophic Injury Attorney Kern Lewis on The Legal Hour

The Legal Hour featuring Catastrophic Injury Attorney Kern Lewis

Michael Galyen interviews Kern Lewis on catastrophic injury law, jury trials, courtroom strategy, and the personal experiences that shaped his legal career

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen has released a new episode of The Legal Hour featuring Catastrophic Injury Attorney Kern Lewis in a conversation that gives viewers a closer look at the experience, strategy, and human side of serious injury litigation.

Hosted by Michael Galyen, the episode explores Kern Lewis’s background, what led him into trial work, and how decades of courtroom experience have shaped the way he represents clients facing life-changing injuries. The discussion also offers insight into the realities of catastrophic injury cases, including jury selection, trial preparation, persuasive storytelling, demonstrative evidence, and the responsibility that comes with representing families in high-stakes legal matters.

Lewis serves as Director of Catastrophic Injury at Bailey & Galyen and is board-certified in civil trial law and civil appellate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Over the course of the episode, he reflects on his legal education, his path into litigation, and lessons learned from nearly 40 years of trial practice.

“This episode gives people a real look at what happens behind the scenes in serious injury cases,” said Michael Galyen, host of The Legal Hour. “Kern Lewis brings not only extensive trial experience, but also a thoughtful and deeply personal perspective on what it means to advocate for injured clients and their families.”

In the episode, Lewis discusses how storytelling and credibility can shape the outcome of a case, why courtroom experience still matters, and how trial lawyers must be prepared to think quickly when evidence changes, witnesses shift, or judges make unexpected rulings. He also shares memorable stories from actual cases, giving viewers a practical and candid look at litigation strategy in catastrophic injury matters.

The Legal Hour is Bailey & Galyen’s ongoing video and podcast series focused on legal education, attorney insight, and real-world conversations about the issues that affect individuals and families across Texas and beyond. Through these episodes, the firm continues to expand its digital presence and provide content that is relevant to prospective clients, referral partners, and anyone seeking to better understand the legal process.

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations across the state of Texas, and in New Mexico and Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

Contact Info:

Phillip Galyen

Bailey & Galyen

Phone #: +1 844-978-4189

Email: callcenter@thetexasattorney.com

The Legal Hour: Getting to Know Kern Lewis—Stories, Career & Catastrophic Injury Law

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