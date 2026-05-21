Western Specialty Contractors Completes Roofing Project at Historic Clarence Sondern House

Frank Lloyd Wright Clarence Sondern House Western's Kansas City Roofing crew at the job site

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Kansas City Roofing branch completed a $230,000 roofing restoration project at the historic Clarence Sondern House located at 3600 Belleview Avenue in Kansas City, MO.

Designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1939, the Clarence Sondern House—also known as the Sondern-Adler House—is considered one of Wright’s notable Usonian-style homes and one of only a few Frank Lloyd Wright-designed residences in the Kansas City area. The home was originally constructed for Clarence Sondern and later expanded by Wright in 1948 for a subsequent owner, significantly increasing the home’s size while maintaining its architectural character.

Serving as the prime contractor, Western removed three existing roof systems and installed full-tapered insulation, along with a .090 fully adhered EPDM roofing system, to improve long-term waterproofing performance and drainage. The project also included installing all new custom copper flashings designed to complement the home’s historic architectural aesthetic.

Due to the structure’s unique architectural features, the project required careful attention to complex flashing details and roof transitions throughout the property. Western’s team worked diligently to preserve the integrity and appearance of the historic home while delivering a durable modern roofing solution.

“Projects involving historic architecture require a high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail,” said Wade Leachner of Western Specialty Contractors’ Kansas City Roofing branch. “Our team took great care in ensuring the new roofing system both protected the structure and respected the original architectural design.”

The project began on March 30, 2026, and was completed on April 23, 2026. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.

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