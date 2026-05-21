'Nothing You Cannot Do': Sweet Briar Celebrates 106 Graduates in the Class of 2026
Sweet Briar celebrates the Class of 2026 as 106 graduates cross the Quad during the College’s 117th Commencement ceremony.
The ceremony served as the culmination of years of hard work, scholarship, and tradition for an inspiring class of 106 students from 21 states and three countries. The graduates were joined by their dedicated professors, supportive staff, family, and friends as they bid farewell to Sweet Briar as undergraduates.
Throughout the ceremony, the audience heard from several seniors, including this year’s Presidential Medalist, Emma Evans ’26, and the president of the senior class, Maeve Delaney ’26.
“Sweet Briar is a diverse community, and yet, we have this much in common: we all benefit from developing tenacious compassion for ourselves and one another. Class of 2026, we are bold, we are fierce, we are tenacious, and we are compassionate,” Emma said. She shared the three things she thinks all leaders need to be effective: courage, confidence, and compassion, and concluded by thanking her classmates. “I am so grateful to have shared my journey here with you.”
“In 1901, each and every one of my peers would have faced barriers accessing higher education, on the basis of sex, race, class, ability, or any intersection of these factors. Each of us has been able to obtain our degrees today as a result of the work of generations of individuals before us, who used their knowledge, passion, and individuality to open doors. This is the legacy Sweet Briar upholds,” said Maeve. “ I call upon our class to carry this legacy forward, to open doors wherever it is we find ourselves, and cherish the memories we have made here together and work to ensure future generations get these chances to grow and thrive.”
The community was then addressed by Russian human rights activist Evgenia Kara-Murza as this year’s Commencement speaker. During her speech, she reflected on her and her husband’s activism in the face of great adversity, calling on legendary female activists who came before her, such as former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Yelena Bonner.
“Called ‘First Lady of the World’ in tribute to her human rights achievements, Eleanor Roosevelt aptly compared a woman to a tea bag. ‘You never know how strong she is,’ she said, ‘until you put her in hot water.’ Today, the world seems to be simply drowning in hot water, and, unsurprisingly, more and more women stand up to fight for their and their children’s future,” Kara-Murza said. Citing the words of former U.S. Senator John McCain, she concluded her remarks by encouraging the new graduates to make their mark on the world. “Go out there and make the world a better place. Find a ‘cause bigger than life,’ stand your ground, face bullies with courage, and never give up without a fight,” she said.
Numerous awards and honors were also presented during the ceremony, including the Award for Excellence in Teaching given to Dr. Stephen Loftus, presented by Vice President of Academic Affairs of the Student Government Association (SGA) Arjyashree Chakma ’27, and the Award for Excellence in Service given to Nicole Brewer by SGA President Kiley Jones ’26. The day before, graduates and their guests also attended the Awards Ceremony and Baccalaureate Service during which the Class of 2026 was celebrated with numerous honors and expressed themselves through spoken word, dance, and music. Then, having earned them, they received their Sweet Briar roses.
Before concluding Commencement, President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83 gave her charge to the Class of 2026, drawing on her experience in and love for preservation.
“I know you can become the stewards of a better future for humanity, for other living things, and for our planet,” said President Hutson. “How do I know this? Because you are Sweet Briar women, and there is nothing that you cannot do! So, onward and upward, new alumnae of Sweet Briar College—go forth and help make our world a better place!”
The Class of 2026 already boasts a 79% job or graduate school placement rate, with 50% starting a job and 29% continuing their education.
Commencement Awards
The Alpha Lambda Delta Award: Paige McKenzie Zellers
The Excellence in Studio Art Award: Leah Clare Byrne Partington
The Penelope Lane Czarra Award: Ceili Elizabeth Cloyd Allder
The Economics Department Outstanding Senior Award: Jaiana Antoinette Denise Gray
The Judith Molinar Elkins Prize: Ciara Catherine Nauful
The Excellence in Engineering Award: Maggie Leigh Minton
The Engineering Outreach Award: Nathalie April Manning Schelin
The Environmental Science Research Award: Ainsley John Doczi Darling, Emma Elizabeth Barlow Evans, Lorelei Freyja Teeter
The Connie M. Guion Award: Sydnee Sheron Nichols
The Magruder Excellence in Dance Award: Elizabeth Marie Dareing
The Emily Watts McVea Scholar: Wyette Anne Felton
The Jessica Steinbrenner Molloy Award: Madeline Rosalie Dayie
The Presidential Medalist: Emma Elizabeth Barlow Evans
The Poetry Prize: Alexandra Guilarte Lau
The Sprague-Belcher Award in Biology: Ceili Elizabeth Cloyd Allder, Maeve Elizabeth Delaney
The Anne Gary Pannell Taylor Award in History: Kendall Suzanne Rander
The Anne Gary Pannell Taylor Graduate Fellowship in History: Alyssa Kate O’Quinn
The Mathematical Sciences Award: Ciara Catherine Nauful
The John R. McClenon Award: Margaret McGill Rife
The Jean Besselievre Boley Fund: Aleka Courtney Slayton
Helen K. Mull Graduate Fellowship in Psychology: Alice Elizabeth Duncan
Recordings of Commencement and Baccalaureate can be found on the Commencement page.
The Class of 2026 reflects the power of a Sweet Briar education, graduates prepared to lead with courage, confidence, and compassion. From undergraduate research and global study opportunities to leadership development and close faculty mentorship, Sweet Briar equips students to thrive far beyond graduation. As the College celebrates 125 years of educating women leaders, prospective students are invited to discover a community where ambition is supported, and bold futures begin. Learn more at https://www.sbc.edu/admissions/
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