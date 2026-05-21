Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute Adds Speaker to Barr-Harris 50th Anniversary Conference

Presentation to Address Migratory Grief Amid Rising Deportations in Chicago and Nationwide

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute (CPI) today announced the addition of a speaker to its upcoming two-day clinical conference, Psychotherapy for Grief — Research and Contemporary Practice, part of the Barr-Harris Children and Family Grief & Loss Center 50th Year Celebration. The milestone event honors five decades of the Center's transformative work with children and families navigating loss.José Antonio Hernández Zeind, MS, LCPC will present "What Was Left Behind and What Might Be Taken: Migratory Grief in the Context of the Current Climate" — a community-oriented look at the impact of deportations.The presentation will examine how loss and uncertainty are being lived and carried within immigrant communities today. The topic speaks directly to what many families and communities across Chicago and the country are experiencing right now.The Barr-Harris Center, a program of CPI, has been a cornerstone of grief support and clinical education in Chicago for 50 years, offering specialized psychotherapy services for children and families while training the next generation of mental health professionals. This anniversary is not just a celebration of achievements, it is a recommitment to the work ahead.Event Details:Two-Day Clinical Conference: Psychotherapy for Grief — Research and Contemporary PracticeThursday, May 28, 2026 (9AM–5PM) and Friday, May 29, 2026 (9AM–4PM) at Haymarket House, 800 W. Buena Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613. This two-day conference offers 12 continuing education units (CEUs) and will feature expert speakers and panel discussions on the latest research and clinical practices in grief psychotherapy. Full speaker and topic details are available at chicagoanalysis.org/event/BH50 Anniversary Reception: Honoring the History, Impact, and Bright Future of Barr-HarrisThursday, May 28, 2026 from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive, Chicago, IL 60614. The reception will honor the history and legacy of Barr-Harris, celebrate reception honorees, and recognize the donors and partners whose support has made 50 years of impact possible.Ticket options include $250 per person for the full two-day conference, $125 for a single conference day, $200 for the reception, or $350 for a combo package. To RSVP, visit chicagoanalysis.org/event/BH50 or contact Bayley White at bwhite@chicagoanalysis.org.Sponsorship and Giving OpportunitiesCPI is currently seeking sponsors to help make this celebration a success and ensure Barr-Harris continues its vital work for the next 50 years. Sponsorship tiers range from $1,000 to $10,000, with benefits including clinical conference and reception tickets, social media and PR recognition, website listing, and name placement in the program book.About Chicago Psychoanalytic InstituteThe Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute is a leading nonprofit institution dedicated to advancing psychoanalytic education, training, research, and clinical service. For nearly a century, CPI has trained clinicians, provided community mental health services, and fostered the growth of psychoanalytic thought in the Chicago region and beyond. The Barr-Harris Children and Family Grief & Loss Center is a program of CPI, with associate director Jason Rosenthal, providing specialized therapeutic services to children and families experiencing grief and loss.For more information on the Barr-Harris 50th Year Celebration, sponsorship opportunities, or to RSVP, please visit www.chicagoanalysis.org or contact Bayley White at bwhite@chicagoanalysis.org

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