Mary Koontz Selected as Top Director and Owner of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Mary Koontz at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Koontz , Director and Owner of Monarch Beauty Academy, was recently selected as Top Director and Owner for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Koontz has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Koontz is the Owner and Director of Monarch Beauty Academy. Ms. Koontz’s vision for growth and leadership, Monarch Beauty Academy has expanded its offerings from two established programs to four, introducing barbering and manicuring alongside the long-standing cosmetology and esthetics tracks. Their mission is to empower aspiring beauty specialists by providing exceptional education, hands-on training, and a nurturing environment, while developing personal and professional transformation, guiding their students to mastery. Through innovative techniques and industry-leading curriculum, the instructors at Monarch prepare their students to excel in the beauty industry, helping them flourish as poised and skilled professionals.Since becoming the owner of Monarch Beauty Academy in 2023, Ms. Koontz has overseen significant growth in student enrollment, increasing from a few students at the start of her headship to 60 students across all programs most recently. She is actively involved in every aspect of the academy’s operations, from admissions and daily management to organizing educational classes and networking with major companies. Ms. Koontz consistently brings in expert, experienced educators and inspirational speakers, ensuring that students receive comprehensive training and exposure to industry leaders.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, education, training, esthetics, cosmetology, manicuring, barbering, leadership, business ownership, and development.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Koontz completed beauty school immediately after high school, and she holds several professional certifications: in teaching hair extension techniques through Bellami, skin care procedures, and in esthetics.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Koontz has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection of Top Director and Owner for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Ms. Koontz for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Koontz attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling as well as spending time with family. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her business.For more information, please visit: https://www.monarchbeautyacademy.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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