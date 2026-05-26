35TH ANNUAL SANTA FE WINE & CHILE FIESTA NAMES JIM JENNINGS AS 2026 ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Artist of the Year - Jim Jennings

Five-Day Fest Celebrates Best of Santa Fe with Artistic & Culinary Excellence

We have a great art culture in Santa Fe, and it ties in beautifully with the creativity and vibrancy reflected in our food and wine scene.” — Mary Hallahan

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is proud to announce acclaimed painter Jim Jennings as the 2026 Artist of the Year. The annual designation celebrates and recognizes the city’s vibrant art culture alongside its culinary heritage. The 2026 Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta will take place September 23-27, 2026, with tickets on sale beginning June 17.Each year, the Fiesta honors one outstanding artist whose work reflects the spirit, culture and creativity of Santa Fe—a city globally renowned for its dynamic art scene. Jennings, a resident of Santa Fe for three decades, is a painter known for his evocative landscapes of the American Southwest. Specializing in surreal cloudscapes featuring Chamisa bushes and the occasional rabbit, he blends realism with a dreamlike sense of atmosphere using the region’s expansive skies and high desert terrain as his inspiration.“We have a great art culture in Santa Fe, and it ties in beautifully with the creativity and vibrancy reflected in our food and wine scene,” says Fiesta Director Mary Hallahan. “Jim Jennings captures the brilliant essence of Northen New Mexico’s natural beauty, luminous skies and creative spirit and we’re honored to showcase him as the 2026 Artist of the Year.”As part of this recognition, Jennings’ original artwork will be featured as the official image of the 2026 Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta. The art piece entitled “Road Trip” will be used in promotional materials including the commemorative poster, continuing the Fiesta’s long standing tradition of celebrating a visual artist whose work complements the sensory experiences of fine wine and cuisine. In Santa Fe, Jennings is represented by Acosta Strong Fine Art , 200 Canyon Road.The 20” X 20” oil on canvas will be presented at the Fiesta’s Kickoff Party mid-September with an opportunity to “Buy Now” – a new feature for those art lovers who prefer not to wait until the Fiesta’s live auction where the artwork typically is included in bidding.Jennings will also be on hand for two poster-signing events during the five-day Fiesta:• Reserve TastingThu., Sept. 24 | 3:30 PM – 6 PM | Santa Fe Community Convention Center• Grand TastingSat., Sept.26 | 11:30 AM – 3 PM | Fort Marcy ParkNow in its 35th year, the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta draws thousands of guests to the city each September to celebrate the best of New Mexico’s culinary and cultural heritage. The Fiesta event pairs more than 80 world-class wineries, 70-plus restaurants and Santa Fe’s top chefs to honor the community’s deep ties to both the culinary and visual arts.The Fiesta includes wine tastings and seminars, cooking demonstrations, guest-chef luncheons, grilling stations, chile roasting and signature events such as Chile Friday, Phenomenal Femmes Luncheon, The Reserve Tasting and The Grand Tasting.Tickets for the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta go on sale on June 17. For more information and updates on the Fiesta visit santafewineandchile.org ####About Santa Fe Wine and Chile FestFounded in 1991, the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to honor, educate and highlight Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination. We salute and toast our Southwest roots through unforgettable food and wine experiences. The annual five-day Fiesta showcases more than 90 world-class wineries, 70-plus restaurants and Santa Fe’s top chefs and supports the community with industry advancement training and children’s education in culinary programming. For more information, visit santafewineandchile.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.