Karen Nelson's The Last Summer at Feather River Explores Family Secrets, Suspense, and Redemption in Haunting New Novel

Sibylline Press Logo The Last Summer at Feather River Book Cover Karen Nelson, Author The Last Summer at Feather River

With The Last Summer at Feather River, Karen Nelson delivers an emotionally resonant novel with characters that are compelling and complex.” — Vicki DeArmon, Publisher of Sibylline Press

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Karen Nelson ’s stunning new novel The Last Summer at Feather River , published by Sibylline Press , releases this week. The novel follows Brooke, a young woman who returns to the California ranch she abandoned as a child a decade earlier after a tragic accident changed her family forever. It is part coming-of-age story, part literary suspense, and part a redemption tale.The tragic accident forced the closure of Camp Feather River, the beloved youth camp run by her grandfather, Charlie. Once a place filled with horseback riding, lake swims, and idyllic summers, the ranch has become a site of Brooke’s unresolved grief and her family’s long-held secrets.As Brooke cares for her grandfather, she revisits the events surrounding the night her family abruptly fled the camp, she begins to uncover unsettling truths—not only about what happened that summer, but about her own role in it. What she once believed was a tragic accident may have been something far more complicated.“With The Last Summer at Feather River, Karen Nelson delivers an emotionally resonant novel with characters that are compelling and complex,,” said Vicki DeArmon, publisher of Sibylline Press.The novel is available in paperback, ebook, and audio formats wherever books are sold.Advanced Praise for The Last Summer at Feather River:“A heartfelt… story of love, guilt, and going home again.” - Kirkus Reviews“... A genuine page turner, driven by a galloping sense of suspense, and delivered in deft and assured prose. A winner.” — Steve Almond, author of Truth is the Arrow, Mercy is the Bow“...you feel the dust on your boots and a horse’s sweet alfalfa breath, all while the emotional riptide of the story pulls you into places where memory is unreliable and guilt runs deep. A seductive, satisfying read.”— Samantha Dunn, author of Not by Accident: Reconstructing a Careless LifeNelson will celebrate the launch of The Last Summer at Feather River with a series of California events this spring, including an appearance with acclaimed author Pam Houston at Kepler's Books. She will also appear at Leigh's Favorite Books on May 28 and at Arvida Book Company on June 7 in conversation with journalist and author Samantha Dunn. More information on the book and events can be found HERE.About the AuthorKaren Nelson is the author of The Last Summer at Feather River and The Sunken Town, and the co-founder of Writing By Writers, a nonprofit organization hosting writing workshops led by nationally recognized, award-winning authors. Her travel writing has appeared in Coast Magazine, Premium, The Orange County Register, and other publications nationwide. She holds a degree in creative writing from Colby College and teaches writing at a local high school. She lives in Silicon Valley.THE LAST SUMMER AT FEATHER RIVER: A NOVELBy Karen HunterFictionPage count: 277Trade Paper: 9798897400188 $20Epub: 9798897400195 $9.99Publication Date: May 19, 2026Published by Sibylline Press — Publishing the brilliant work of women authors over 50About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by ten women of a certain age. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

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