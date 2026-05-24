Jessica Sauls Selected for the Top Global Icon Award in the Beauty Industry by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jessica Sauls at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Sauls , Owner and Stylist of By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge, has been selected for the Top Global Icon Award in the Beauty Field 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the profession.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, the Global Icon Award is one of IAOTP’s most distinguished recognitions. This prestigious accolade is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership within their sectors at both the national and global levels. The award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to advancing knowledge, improving services within their respective fields, and inspiring positive change within their communities.Jessica Sauls has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact in the beauty world. Jessica will receive this prestigious recognition at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala , to be held this December at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.Jessica built a strong foundation in hospitality and service before seamlessly channeling her passion for creativity and client care into the beauty industry. In 2016, she founded By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge in Pooler, Georgia, a boutique salon celebrated for its warm, modern, shabby chic atmosphere that instantly feels like home.A highly skilled hairstylist and makeup artist, Jessica offers a comprehensive range of beauty services, including haircuts for women, men, and children; expert color and highlighting; waxing; makeup artistry; hair extensions; eyelash and eyebrow tinting; and eyelash extensions. She is especially sought after for her bridal hair and makeup services, helping clients look and feel radiant for life’s most meaningful moments. In addition to her salon services, the lounge features a thoughtfully curated selection of retail products, accessories, and an exclusive clothing line, further reflecting her unique sense of style and vision.Jessica earned her Master’s degree in 2012 and holds professional certifications in eyebrow design and lash application from Novalash. She is extensively trained in advanced hair coloring and highlighting techniques and continues to refine her craft through ongoing education, workshops, and specialized haircutting courses, ensuring she remains at the forefront of industry trends.Jessica just recently received her Master’s Degree in Mental Health Life Coaching graduating from The Grand Old Opry in September 2025 and is working her way into starting her own practice part time for women who struggle with addiction and domestic violence.Her professional journey includes valuable experience as a lash specialist at Locks and Lashes Boutique and as a hairstylist and makeup artist at All About Hair. These roles helped shape her signature artistry, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence.Throughout her career, Jessica has garnered widespread recognition for her talent and dedication. She has been featured in numerous publications, including gracing the cover of TIP Top Industry Professionals Magazine, and was highlighted in an exclusive interview on TIP Radio. In 2022, she received the prestigious title of Cosmetologist of the Decade from the International Association of Top Professionals and was featured on the iconic Planet Hollywood billboard along the Las Vegas Strip.Her salon, By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge, has been consistently voted Best Hair Salon in Pooler, Georgia, every year from 2016 through 2025, a remarkable achievement that speaks to her artistry, leadership, and unwavering dedication to her clients. In 2024, she was honored as Top Beauty Salon and Influencer of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals and featured on the renowned Nashville billboard. She will be recognized for her induction into IAOTP’s Bombshell Boss Babes and for her newest honor as Top Global Icon Award In The Beauty Industry at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.In addition to her thriving career, Jessica is a published author. Her book, You Have to Feel to Deal, is available on Amazon and through her website, further showcasing her ability to inspire and connect with others beyond the salon chair.Beyond her professional success, Jessica remains deeply committed to her community. She actively supports her local Breast Cancer Society and advocates for victims of domestic violence, using her platform to uplift, empower, and create meaningful impact. Her work reflects not only a passion for beauty but a genuine dedication to making a difference in the lives of others."Being a hairstylist is like being a therapist," Jessica says, a philosophy that reflects her compassionate approach to both her clients and her community. Continuing her commitment to helping others, she is pursuing studies in Mental Health Life Coaching, further expanding her ability to empower and uplift those around her.Looking back, Jessica owes her success to her enthusiasm for the beauty business and her desire to make others happy and improve their appearance. Jessica likes being in the sun and at the beach, spending time with friends and family, and gardening when she is not working. She aspires to build a mobile branch of her company brand in the future.For more information on Ms. Jessica Sauls, pleasevisit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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