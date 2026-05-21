Lakeshore Foundation to Host First Domestic Boccia Competition Since 2017

World Challenger begins in June

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in nearly a decade, an international boccia tournament will take place on United States soil, and Birmingham has been selected to host the event.Lakeshore Foundation, located in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, will play host to the Birmingham 2026 World Boccia Challenger June 16-23, 2026. Lakeshore also serves as the home of Boccia United States, the high-performance program for boccia in the United States, through the Lakeshore National Adapted Sport Organization (LNASO).The competition will feature nearly 70 athletes from 13 countries, including international heavy-hitters South Korea, Brazil and Mexico. The Challenger provides athletes with the opportunity to not only increase their international rankings but to also secure important sport classification, without which a pathway to the next Paralympic Games in 2028 does not exist.“The Birmingham 2026 World Boccia Challenger is a critical stop on the road toward the LA28 Paralympic Games. Far more than medals are at stake for the athletes competing in Birmingham, said Kathy Brinker, high performance manager for Boccia United States. “The Challenger will also serve as a proving ground for athletes seeking a spot on their national team. Spectators should be prepared for five days of extraordinary precision, strategy and dramatic finishes. You will watch current top-ranked athletes competing alongside the next generation of boccia superstars, all of whom are looking to secure a coveted spot in Los Angeles.”The last World Boccia event held in the United States took place in Kansas City, Mo., in 2017. With LA28 on the horizon, the upcoming Challenger also provides an opportunity to generate domestic interest in boccia, a sport that, while renowned internationally, is still trying to build a base in the States."It is an honor to have won the bid to host the Birmingham 2026 World Boccia Challenge,” said Lakeshore President/CEO John D. Kemp. “This is the first international event in this country since 2017 for the sport of boccia, and we are thrilled to welcome 13 other nations to the U.S. and to our hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. We are also proud to have the opportunity to cheer on our U.S. delegation as they look to top the podium here in June."Boccia is a Paralympic precision sport played from a seated position with soft leather balls. Originally developed for individuals with cerebral palsy, boccia is now played widely by individuals with physical disability requiring the use of a wheelchair. The sport made its Paralympic debut in 1984 and is now practiced in over 50 countries worldwide. It is one of only two Paralympic sports (the other being goalball) without an Olympic equivalent.The Birmingham 2026 World Boccia Challenger is open to the public with free admission. You can learn more about the Birmingham 2026 World Boccia Challenger by visiting lakeshore.org/birmingham2026 About Lakeshore FoundationWith roots dating back to 1925, Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Ala. nonprofit organization, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, and sports advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO) which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby, US Para Powerlifting and Boccia United States. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit www.lakeshore.org

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