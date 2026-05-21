Winnipeg nonprofit founder receives Meritorious Service Medal from Governor General of Canada

Pablo Listingart - Founder of ComIT

Pablo Listingart recognized for helping underserved Canadians build careers in technology through free training programs

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pablo Listingart, founder of Winnipeg-based national nonprofit ComIT, has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division) by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, in recognition of his work helping underserved communities access careers in technology.

Founded in 2016 after Listingart immigrated to Canada from Argentina, ComIT provides free technology training programs to unemployed and underemployed individuals across the country, helping reduce barriers to entering the tech industry. Through partnerships with volunteers, instructors, companies, and community organizations, the nonprofit has supported learners from diverse backgrounds, including newcomers, Indigenous communities, and individuals facing financial barriers.

The Meritorious Service Decorations recognize Canadians whose exceptional actions have brought honour to the country and inspired others through meaningful contributions to their communities.

“What started as a small initiative to help people access opportunities in tech became something much bigger thanks to the incredible support of volunteers, instructors, students, partners, and the community,” said Listingart. “This recognition belongs to everyone who believed technology education should be accessible to more people, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

Under Listingart’s leadership, ComIT has delivered training programs across multiple provinces in areas including software development, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, digital marketing, and quality assurance, helping participants build practical, job-focused skills aligned with industry needs.

At a time when Canada continues to face growing demand for technology talent, ComIT’s work has focused on helping individuals transition into sustainable careers while supporting workforce development across the country.

“Technology can completely change the direction of someone’s life when access and opportunity exist,” Listingart said. “We’ve seen people go from unemployment or unstable jobs to building long-term careers in tech. That impact is what matters most.”

The official announcement from the Governor General of Canada can be found at: https://www.gg.ca/en/honours/recipients/136-140636

About ComIT

ComIT is a Canadian nonprofit organization that provides free technology training programs to unemployed and underemployed individuals. Working alongside volunteers, instructors, and industry partners, ComIT helps connect people with in-demand digital skills and career opportunities in the technology sector.

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