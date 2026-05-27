PGM Ranks Among Top Performers in Truthset Q1 2026 Data Accuracy Results

Results highlight the strength of PGM’s consumer data performance.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGM , a leading provider of audience and marketing solutions, announced that it ranked among top-performing data providers in the Q1 2026 Truthset Data Accuracy Report, reinforcing its continued focus on measurable data quality.Truthset is an independent data validation company that measures how accurately consumer data matches verified information. Through its Data Collective, a group of participating data providers, Truthset evaluates identity and demographic attributes each quarter and assigns Truthscores based on accuracy.As AI becomes more embedded into modern marketing workflows, the importance of accurate and verified consumer data is only increasing. Marketers are moving faster than ever, but without reliable data, even advanced tools and automation can lead to poor targeting, mistimed outreach, and disconnected customer experiences.“At PGM, our focus has been to improve data quality in a way that can actually be measured,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data & Marketing at PGM. “It’s not just about adding more data. It’s about ensuring the data reflects what’s really happening with people, homes, and behavior so our clients can make more confident decisions.”In the Q1 2026 report, PGM demonstrated strong performance across multiple evaluated categories.Top-performing attributes included:*Car Manufacturer (Index 108)*Home Renter (Index 107)PGM also demonstrated strong performance across categories including:*Age and Age + Gender combinations*Age 18–49 segments*Automotive data, including Car Owner and Luxury vs. Standard indicators*Geographic attributes, including Region, State, DMA, and Division*Language Preference*Legal Drinking Age*Military StatusThese results reflect PGM’s continued investment in data accuracy across its Factors suite of consumer, property, and automotive intelligence solutions. The suite is designed to help marketers build a more complete view of consumers and improve how they identify and connect with audiences.PGM has been a member of the Truthset Data Collective since 2020 and continues to prioritize transparency, validation, and ongoing data improvement as part of its broader data strategy.About PGMPGM Solutions is a household-level audience intelligence partner that helps brands better understand how consumers and households evolve over time. Through its Factors framework of People, Home, and Auto Factors, PGM delivers identity, property, and vehicle insights that support more informed audience strategies across channels.For more information, visit porchgroupmedia.com

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