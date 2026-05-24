Dr. Miskyah Marie Toth Named One of IAOTP’S Top 50 Fearless Leaders

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Miskyah Marie Toth at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Dr. Miskyah Marie Toth, CEO of BDCS, Miskyah.com, and Author of “Iron in Silk” has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in her field.Inclusion in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor, awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. Dr. Miskyah Marie Toth will receive this recognition at IAOTP’s Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With over a decade of industry experience, Dr. Toth has established herself as a respected leader and innovator in entrepreneurship and human resources. As the dynamic Owner of Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) and the visionary Founder of Miskyah.com, she continues to redefine modern business practices through forward-thinking strategies, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to empowering others. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, successfully managing a workforce of thousands across more than 50 locations while spearheading digital transformation initiatives within the HR sector. Her implementation of the Employee Self-Service (ESS) system created a more streamlined, tech-savvy workplace, enabling employees to access critical information efficiently and enhancing organizational productivity.Driven by a passion for helping others succeed, Ms. Toth founded Miskyah.com, a platform dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs through education, inspiration, and support. Built upon the brand’s signature “iron in silk” philosophy, Dr. Miskyah embodies the balance between strength and sophistication, resilience and elegance — qualities that define today’s modern entrepreneur. At the heart of the brand is the eagle, a powerful symbol of vision, focus, ambition, and leadership, representing the ability to rise above challenges and pursue success fearlessly.Through Miskyah.com, entrepreneurs receive valuable resources, expert guidance, and practical tools to unlock their full potential and thrive in today’s competitive business landscape. Ms. Toth’s mission is to inspire individuals to pursue their goals with confidence while cultivating a community built on empowerment, growth, and innovation.Under her leadership, BDCS has become widely recognized for its exceptional project teams and specialized recruiting services for both short- and long-term assignments. The company has built a strong reputation in the Supply Chain and Logistics sectors for connecting organizations with highly skilled professionals through strategic networking, sourcing, screening, and placement services. BDCS also delivers comprehensive outsourced workforce solutions, managing payroll, statutory benefits, industrial relations matters, and health and safety compliance with precision and professionalism.Committed to staying ahead in an evolving marketplace, BDCS incorporates advanced technology solutions, including payroll management systems, employee self-service platforms, and specialized training programs, offering clients an added layer of efficiency and value. Through her visionary leadership, dedication to innovation, and passion for empowering both businesses and individuals, Ms. Toth continues to leave a lasting impact on the industries she serves.Before embarking on her current career path, Dr. Miskyah graduated from the University of Pretoria with a bachelor’s in psychology. She began her career as a Human Resource Manager in the retail sector. However, within the corporate world, Dr. Miskyah discovered her true passion– the pursuit of business excellence. In 2002, driven by her vision, she dedicated herself to championing aspiring entrepreneurs.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Miskyah Toth has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was awarded Top Global Business Leader of the Year. Last year, she was honored for being named Empowered Woman of the Year. In December, she will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC for her selection to be featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication.Dr. Miskyah’s influence extends far beyond human resources. Her remarkable impact on coaching, mentorship, and leadership development has earned her international recognition, including the prestigious MEA Award, where she was honored as the Leading Woman in Africa in Coaching. Through her dedication to empowering individuals and organizations, she has inspired transformational growth, fostered leadership excellence, and left a lasting mark across the continent and beyond.Adding to her impressive accomplishments, Dr. Toth recently released her autobiography, Iron in Silk, a deeply personal reflection on her journey through leadership, entrepreneurship, resilience, and self-discovery. The book offers readers an intimate glimpse into both her personal and professional experiences, serving as an inspiration and guide for those navigating the complexities of organizational growth and modern leadership. The title itself beautifully captures the essence of her philosophy and character — iron representing strength, perseverance, and determination, while silk symbolizes grace, elegance, and sophistication.Looking back on her extraordinary journey, Dr. Toth credits her success to her unwavering perseverance, strong work ethic, and the mentors who guided and inspired her along the way. Despite her many professional achievements, she remains deeply committed to the values of family, personal growth, and meaningful connection. Outside of her work, she enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her loved ones. In the future, Dr. Toth hopes to continue inspiring and mentoring a new generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, encouraging others to lead with both strength and grace.For more information, please visit BDCS.GLOBAL and www.MISKYAH.COM About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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