Lendmire Doubles Down on DSCR Loans as Investor Home Purchases Hit Five-Year High

Single-family rental property representing the investor segment served by Lendmire LLC, a DSCR loan specialist and non-QM mortgage broker for real estate investors, headquartered in Boone, North Carolina.

Lendmire grows DSCR lender network for long-term and short-term rentals as investor share of U.S. home purchases hits a five-year high.

We built Lendmire around DSCR financing because we believe the next decade of residential mortgage finance will be defined by individual investor lending.” — Brandon Miller, Founder & CEO, Lendmire LLC

BOONE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate investors purchased between 33% and 34% of all single-family homes sold in the United States in 2025 — the highest investor share in five years — according to the Q2 and Q3 2025 BatchData Investor Pulse Reports. Against that backdrop, Lendmire LLC (NMLS# 2371349), a non-QM mortgage brokerage founded by Brandon Miller and headquartered in Boone, North Carolina, today announced an expansion of its wholesale lender partnerships across both long-term and short-term rental DSCR programs, doubling down on its strategic positioning as a purpose-built specialist in debt-service-coverage ratio (DSCR) loans for individual real estate investors. The expanded lender network broadens Lendmire's DSCR product suite — adding additional program structures, qualification approaches, and pricing tiers across single-family rentals, short-term rentals, and small-balance multifamily. The firm also unveiled a redesigned consumer-facing website at lendmire.com.Lendmire's specialization in DSCR financing reflects a broader structural shift in the U.S. mortgage market. Non-QM securitization volume reached a record high in 2025, with DSCR loans representing roughly 30% of total non-QM securitization activity, according to HousingWire. Non-QM loans rose from approximately 5.21% of all U.S. mortgages in July 2024 to 8.0% in July 2025, with investor and DSCR loans accounting for 28.7% of non-QM volume — up 2.79 percentage points year-over-year, according to National Mortgage Professional. Cotality's Q4 2025 Home Investor Report shows that investors purchased between 80,000 and 100,000 single-family homes per month in late 2025, capturing roughly 30% of all single-family home purchases for the full year, up from 29% in 2024.Lendmire is a non-QM mortgage broker for real estate investors and one of a small number of independent DSCR loan brokerages organized specifically around the product category. Brandon Miller holds mortgage originator licenses in 16 states for consumer mortgage transactions, and Lendmire's business-purpose DSCR loans are available in 40 states, with loan structures spanning long-term single-family rentals, short-term rentals (including Airbnb and VRBO properties), and small-balance multifamily investments."Affordability constraints have shifted housing demand toward rentals, where demand remains structurally elevated, and individual investors — not Wall Street — are stepping in to provide rental housing supply," said Brandon Miller, Founder and CEO of Lendmire. "Small-scale investors owning between one and five properties hold 87% of the investor-owned single-family stock in the United States, while the largest institutional investors with 1,000-plus properties account for just 2% and have been net sellers for six consecutive quarters. We built Lendmire around DSCR financing because we believe the next decade of residential mortgage finance will be defined by individual investor lending."Lendmire supports multiple qualification methodologies tailored to each property type, including AirDNA-based revenue projections for short-term rentals, lease and rent-roll qualification and the 1007 rent schedule for long-term residential rentals, and commercial-style cash-flow analyses for small-balance multifamily. The firm has access to one of the most comprehensive independent appraiser networks in the United States. Lendmire also accommodates smaller DSCR loan amounts that many lenders will not consider."DSCR lending is uniquely suited to the independent broker channel," Miller added. "A single retail lender can only offer what its own credit box allows. A specialized DSCR broker can shop the same scenario across dozens of wholesale programs and find the structure that actually fits the borrower's strategy. Expanding our wholesale lender network across both long-term and short-term rental programs is how we continue to deepen that specialization."For more information visit lendmire.com.

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