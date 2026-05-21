CBH Homes Awarded Idaho’s #1 Best Place to Work for 2026

Award recognizes Idaho’s #1 Builder for creating a people-first culture rooted in leadership, growth, and community.

At CBH, we lead with love. Love for our team, love for growth, and love for the work we get to do every single day. ” — Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes has officially been named Idaho’s #1 Best Place to Work for 2026, earning the top ranking in Idaho’s Best Places to Work and continuing a 16-year legacy as one of the state’s top employers.The annual award recognizes companies across Idaho that are leading the way in workplace culture, employee experience, leadership, and team engagement. Rankings are determined through confidential employee surveys conducted by POPULUS, making the recognition especially meaningful for companies committed to putting people first.As Idaho’s #1 Builder and ranked #40 Top Home Builders in the nation, CBH Homes continues to grow while staying deeply rooted in the values that helped build the company from the beginning: love, gratitude, leadership, and community.“Winning Idaho’s Best Place to Work is about so much more than a title to us - it’s about people. At CBH, we lead with love. Love for our team, love for growth, and love for the work we get to do every single day. This honor belongs to every single person on our team who brings heart, hustle, and love into this company every day.” says Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans since 1992 delivering beautifully designed homes at a price that works for 29,000+ homeowners and counting. CBH has also become a recognized exemplification of cultivating an award-winning workplace culture where team members are encouraged to grow personally and professionally.The company’s people-first approach focuses on leadership development, recognition, community involvement, collaboration, and creating an environment where employees genuinely love where they work. Nearly 40% of CBH employees proudly live in a CBH home - a reflection of the connection between the company, its people, and the communities it buildsAs CBH Homes continues to grow across Idaho, the mission remains the same: making beautiful possible - one home, one community, and one relationship at a time, with a whole lot of love.Learn more about CBH Homes and careers at https://www.cbhhomes.com/careers View the Idaho Best Places to Work rankings here:About CBH Homes:CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho since 1992, proudly serving 29,000 happy homeowners and counting. CBH Homes has been been named Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho and awarded #40 in the Nation by Builder 100 Magazine.Visit cbhhomes.com to learn more.

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