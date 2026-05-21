Choate Expands Intellectual Property Litigation Practice with Former Finnegan Attorney Marta Garcia

Marta Garcia, Principal

Experienced IP Litigator Brings High-Stakes Trial and PTAB Experience Across Life Sciences and Technology Sectors

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choate is pleased to welcome Marta Garcia as Principal in its Intellectual Property Litigation practice , where she will represent technology and life sciences companies in complex patent and intellectual property litigation, with a focus on high-stakes disputes and related proceedings in both federal courts and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.Drawing on a technical background in materials science and biomedical engineering, Garcia has extensive experience managing all phases of litigation, from pre-suit analysis through trial and appeal. Her work includes developing case strategy, leading dispositive motion briefing, overseeing fact and expert discovery, and preparing expert witnesses for deposition and trial. She also represents clients in post-grant proceedings, including inter partes review matters, and counsels on patent strategy, diligence, and risk assessment.“Marta brings a sophisticated combination of trial experience, technical fluency, and strategic insight that will immediately strengthen our already robust IP litigation bench,” said Sophie Wang, Co-Head of Choate’s Intellectual Property Litigation Group. “Her experience in complex patent disputes is highly aligned with our clients’ needs, and we are delighted to have her join our team.”Garcia earned her J.D. from Stanford Law School and her B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering, with a minor in Biomedical Engineering, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is admitted in Massachusetts and California and is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.“I’m excited to join Choate’s highly regarded IP litigation team,” said Garcia. “The firm has a strong platform for handling complex, high-impact disputes, and I look forward to working with colleagues across practices to deliver results for clients facing critical patent challenges.”In addition to her practice, Garcia is active in professional and community organizations. She serves as Chair of the Boston Public Library Board of Trustees, and is a member of the Board of Directors of Hill House, the Region I Board of the Hispanic National Bar Association, and the Boston Children’s Museum President’s Council. She is also a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association and the Boston Intellectual Property Law Association.About ChoateChoate Hall & Stewart LLP, one of the nation’s leading law firms, represents national and international clients with a focus on a core group of legal practices, including intellectual property, complex investigations and litigation, finance and restructuring, private equity and middle market M&A, and wealth management. Choate partners and practice areas are consistently recognized by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation. For more information, please visit choate.com

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