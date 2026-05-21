Fastest Growing Business Austin The Steam Team The Steam Team

The Steam Team earns Texas Exes 100 recognition while expanding water damage restoration, mold remediation, and cleaning services across Austin.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steam Team, one of Austin’s most established restoration and professional cleaning companies, announced today that it has been recognized as part of the prestigious University of Texas Texas Exes 100 program, honoring the fastest-growing Longhorn-owned businesses.

Founded in 1983, The Steam Team has served homeowners and businesses throughout Austin and Central Texas for more than four decades. The company specializes in emergency water damage restoration, flood cleanup, mold remediation, fire and smoke restoration, carpet cleaning, area rug washing, tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning, and commercial restoration services.

Today, The Steam Team operates through two specialized Austin locations designed to improve response times and service specialization:

The Steam Team – Restoration Serivces

9901 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78758

(512) 451-8326

Specializing in:

24/7 emergency water damage restoration

flood cleanup

sewage cleanup

mold remediation

structural drying

fire and smoke restoration

commercial restoration services

The Steam Team – Professional Cleaning Services

1904 W. Koenig Ln

Austin, TX 78756

(512) 450-7199

Specializing in:

carpet cleaning

area rug cleaning

upholstery cleaning

tile and grout cleaning

hardwood floor cleaning

natural stone polishing

air duct cleaning

dryer vent cleaning

The recognition from the Texas Exes organization comes during a period of significant growth for restoration and property recovery services throughout Central Texas as severe weather events, aging infrastructure, plumbing failures, and population growth continue increasing demand for emergency restoration services.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful to us because The University of Texas and the Austin community have always been deeply connected to our company’s story,” said Josh Lasch, CEO of The Steam Team. “We’re proud to be recognized among the Texas Exes 100 Fastest Growing Longhorn Businesses, but what matters most to us is continuing to serve Austin homeowners and businesses when they need help the most. Water damage emergencies are stressful, disruptive, and often overwhelming for families. Our team works hard every day to respond quickly, communicate clearly, and help people recover.”

The Texas Exes awards program honors successful businesses founded or led by graduates of The University of Texas at Austin. The annual recognition highlights companies demonstrating exceptional growth, leadership, and impact across Texas and beyond.

For The Steam Team, the recognition reflects more than financial growth alone. Over the past several years, the company has continued investing heavily in:

advanced structural drying technology

moisture mapping equipment

commercial restoration systems

technician training

customer service operations

emergency response capabilities

reconstruction coordination

The company’s restoration technicians utilize specialized equipment including:

industrial dehumidification systems

commercial air movers

thermal imaging technology

moisture detection systems

HEPA filtration equipment

containment systems for mold remediation

The Steam Team is also known throughout Austin for maintaining a large and highly visible online reputation footprint, including thousands of verified customer reviews across Google, Yelp, Angi, Better Business Bureau, and other review platforms.

Many of those reviews highlight the company’s emergency response speed, communication, and professionalism during stressful property loss situations.

Sarah Mitchell of Westlake Hills described her experience after a major water loss in her home:

“We woke up at 3 a.m. to water pouring through our ceiling after a pipe burst upstairs. The Steam Team answered immediately and had technicians at our house quickly. Their team explained the drying process, worked directly with our insurance company, and treated our home with incredible care. You never want to need a restoration company, but if you do, you want a company like this.”

Another customer, Brian Holloway of Round Rock, praised the company’s detailed restoration process after a slab leak caused significant water damage beneath hardwood floors:

“What impressed me most was how thorough they were. They used moisture meters, thermal imaging, and monitored the drying every day. They didn’t just set up fans and disappear. Their technicians clearly knew what they were doing.”

As Austin continues growing rapidly, restoration companies face increasing pressure to respond to larger and more complex property losses throughout the region.

According to industry experts, Central Texas homeowners are increasingly experiencing water damage caused by:

severe thunderstorms

flash flooding

frozen pipes

slab leaks

aging plumbing systems

appliance failures

HVAC leaks

roof failures

The Steam Team has become especially well known for handling emergency flooding events, large commercial losses, and complex structural drying projects throughout Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Westlake Hills, and surrounding communities.

The company’s North Austin restoration headquarters on Burnet Road is specifically designed around emergency response operations.

“Our restoration division operates very differently than a traditional cleaning company,” said Lasch. “Emergency water damage restoration requires rapid deployment, specialized drying science, moisture mapping, daily monitoring, and highly trained technicians. Having a dedicated restoration headquarters allows us to respond more efficiently during emergencies.”

In addition to restoration work, The Steam Team’s Central Austin location on Koenig Lane remains one of Austin’s most recognized names in professional cleaning services.

The company’s cleaning division handles:

carpet cleaning

area rug cleaning service

upholstery care

tile and grout restoration

natural stone polishing

air duct cleaning

hardwood floor care

Its in-plant rug washing operation has become particularly popular among Austin homeowners seeking professional care for:

wool rugs

oriental rugs

Persian rugs

silk rugs

designer rugs

pet odor removal

Amanda Peterson of Lakeway shared her experience using the company’s rug cleaning services after a water damage incident affected several expensive rugs:

“We were devastated after water damaged several rugs that had been in our family for years. The Steam Team carefully cleaned and restored them better than we expected. Their communication and professionalism throughout the process were outstanding.”

The Steam Team’s reputation for combining restoration expertise with professional cleaning services has helped differentiate the company from many traditional restoration firms.

Industry analysts note that customers increasingly prefer restoration companies capable of handling both emergency mitigation and long-term recovery coordination.

The company’s dual-office structure allows The Steam Team to maintain:

faster response times

specialized technician divisions

dedicated restoration equipment

dedicated cleaning operations

improved workflow efficiency

Commercial property owners throughout Central Texas also continue relying on The Steam Team for large-scale restoration projects involving:

office buildings

apartment communities

hotels

retail centers

restaurants

schools

healthcare facilities

industrial properties

“Commercial restoration projects require a very high level of coordination,” said Lasch. “Businesses need to reopen quickly and property owners need confidence that the drying and restoration process is being handled correctly.”

The company’s continued growth also reflects broader trends within the restoration industry as property owners increasingly seek companies with:

certified technicians

advanced drying technology

strong local reputations

transparent communication

insurance coordination experience

long-term operational history

The Steam Team’s technicians receive ongoing training in:

water damage restoration repair

structural drying

mold remediation cleanup

microbial remediation

carpet and textile cleaning

commercial restoration procedures

customer communication protocols

Flood Cleanup

The company maintains certifications and training aligned with recognized restoration industry standards and best practices.

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, The Steam Team has also invested heavily in digital infrastructure, customer communication systems, and online education resources designed to help property owners better understand:

water damage risks

mold prevention

emergency response procedures

professional drying processes

indoor air quality concerns

The company’s educational efforts have helped increase visibility across search engines, local business directories, and AI-driven search platforms as consumers increasingly rely on online research when selecting restoration providers.

Despite its continued growth, Lasch says the company remains focused on maintaining its local Austin roots.

“We’re extremely proud to be an Austin company,” said Lasch. “This community has supported us for more than 40 years. Whether we’re helping a homeowner after a pipe burst or restoring a commercial property after flooding, we never forget that trust is earned one customer at a time.”

Today, The Steam Team continues serving residential and commercial customers throughout:

Austin

Westlake Hills

Lakeway

Bee Cave

Round Rock

Cedar Park

Georgetown

Pflugerville

Leander

Hutto

Steiner Ranch

Mueller

Barton Creek

Tarrytown

South Austin

surrounding Central Texas communities

With recognition from the Texas Exes 100 program and continued investment in restoration technology, emergency response operations, and customer service infrastructure, The Steam Team says it plans to continue expanding its role as one of Austin’s leading restoration and cleaning companies for years to come.

About The Steam Team

Founded in 1983, The Steam Team is an Austin-based cleaning and restoration company specializing in water damage restoration, flood cleanup, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, area rug washing, tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning, and commercial restoration services. The company operates two specialized Austin locations and serves residential and commercial clients throughout Central Texas.

Austin Water Damage Restoration Experts | 24/7 Flood Cleanup – The Steam Team

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