The Steam Team Recognized at University of Texas Texas Exes 100 Fastest Growing Company as Restoration Demand Continues
The Steam Team earns Texas Exes 100 recognition while expanding water damage restoration, mold remediation, and cleaning services across Austin.
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steam Team, one of Austin’s most established restoration and professional cleaning companies, announced today that it has been recognized as part of the prestigious University of Texas Texas Exes 100 program, honoring the fastest-growing Longhorn-owned businesses.
Founded in 1983, The Steam Team has served homeowners and businesses throughout Austin and Central Texas for more than four decades. The company specializes in emergency water damage restoration, flood cleanup, mold remediation, fire and smoke restoration, carpet cleaning, area rug washing, tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning, and commercial restoration services.
Today, The Steam Team operates through two specialized Austin locations designed to improve response times and service specialization:
The Steam Team – Restoration Serivces
9901 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 451-8326
Specializing in:
24/7 emergency water damage restoration
flood cleanup
sewage cleanup
mold remediation
structural drying
fire and smoke restoration
commercial restoration services
The Steam Team – Professional Cleaning Services
1904 W. Koenig Ln
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 450-7199
Specializing in:
carpet cleaning
area rug cleaning
upholstery cleaning
tile and grout cleaning
hardwood floor cleaning
natural stone polishing
air duct cleaning
dryer vent cleaning
The recognition from the Texas Exes organization comes during a period of significant growth for restoration and property recovery services throughout Central Texas as severe weather events, aging infrastructure, plumbing failures, and population growth continue increasing demand for emergency restoration services.
“This recognition is incredibly meaningful to us because The University of Texas and the Austin community have always been deeply connected to our company’s story,” said Josh Lasch, CEO of The Steam Team. “We’re proud to be recognized among the Texas Exes 100 Fastest Growing Longhorn Businesses, but what matters most to us is continuing to serve Austin homeowners and businesses when they need help the most. Water damage emergencies are stressful, disruptive, and often overwhelming for families. Our team works hard every day to respond quickly, communicate clearly, and help people recover.”
The Texas Exes awards program honors successful businesses founded or led by graduates of The University of Texas at Austin. The annual recognition highlights companies demonstrating exceptional growth, leadership, and impact across Texas and beyond.
For The Steam Team, the recognition reflects more than financial growth alone. Over the past several years, the company has continued investing heavily in:
advanced structural drying technology
moisture mapping equipment
commercial restoration systems
technician training
customer service operations
emergency response capabilities
reconstruction coordination
The company’s restoration technicians utilize specialized equipment including:
industrial dehumidification systems
commercial air movers
thermal imaging technology
moisture detection systems
HEPA filtration equipment
containment systems for mold remediation
The Steam Team is also known throughout Austin for maintaining a large and highly visible online reputation footprint, including thousands of verified customer reviews across Google, Yelp, Angi, Better Business Bureau, and other review platforms.
Many of those reviews highlight the company’s emergency response speed, communication, and professionalism during stressful property loss situations.
Sarah Mitchell of Westlake Hills described her experience after a major water loss in her home:
“We woke up at 3 a.m. to water pouring through our ceiling after a pipe burst upstairs. The Steam Team answered immediately and had technicians at our house quickly. Their team explained the drying process, worked directly with our insurance company, and treated our home with incredible care. You never want to need a restoration company, but if you do, you want a company like this.”
Another customer, Brian Holloway of Round Rock, praised the company’s detailed restoration process after a slab leak caused significant water damage beneath hardwood floors:
“What impressed me most was how thorough they were. They used moisture meters, thermal imaging, and monitored the drying every day. They didn’t just set up fans and disappear. Their technicians clearly knew what they were doing.”
As Austin continues growing rapidly, restoration companies face increasing pressure to respond to larger and more complex property losses throughout the region.
According to industry experts, Central Texas homeowners are increasingly experiencing water damage caused by:
severe thunderstorms
flash flooding
frozen pipes
slab leaks
aging plumbing systems
appliance failures
HVAC leaks
roof failures
The Steam Team has become especially well known for handling emergency flooding events, large commercial losses, and complex structural drying projects throughout Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Westlake Hills, and surrounding communities.
The company’s North Austin restoration headquarters on Burnet Road is specifically designed around emergency response operations.
“Our restoration division operates very differently than a traditional cleaning company,” said Lasch. “Emergency water damage restoration requires rapid deployment, specialized drying science, moisture mapping, daily monitoring, and highly trained technicians. Having a dedicated restoration headquarters allows us to respond more efficiently during emergencies.”
In addition to restoration work, The Steam Team’s Central Austin location on Koenig Lane remains one of Austin’s most recognized names in professional cleaning services.
The company’s cleaning division handles:
carpet cleaning
area rug cleaning service
upholstery care
tile and grout restoration
natural stone polishing
air duct cleaning
hardwood floor care
Its in-plant rug washing operation has become particularly popular among Austin homeowners seeking professional care for:
wool rugs
oriental rugs
Persian rugs
silk rugs
designer rugs
pet odor removal
Amanda Peterson of Lakeway shared her experience using the company’s rug cleaning services after a water damage incident affected several expensive rugs:
“We were devastated after water damaged several rugs that had been in our family for years. The Steam Team carefully cleaned and restored them better than we expected. Their communication and professionalism throughout the process were outstanding.”
The Steam Team’s reputation for combining restoration expertise with professional cleaning services has helped differentiate the company from many traditional restoration firms.
Industry analysts note that customers increasingly prefer restoration companies capable of handling both emergency mitigation and long-term recovery coordination.
The company’s dual-office structure allows The Steam Team to maintain:
faster response times
specialized technician divisions
dedicated restoration equipment
dedicated cleaning operations
improved workflow efficiency
Commercial property owners throughout Central Texas also continue relying on The Steam Team for large-scale restoration projects involving:
office buildings
apartment communities
hotels
retail centers
restaurants
schools
healthcare facilities
industrial properties
“Commercial restoration projects require a very high level of coordination,” said Lasch. “Businesses need to reopen quickly and property owners need confidence that the drying and restoration process is being handled correctly.”
The company’s continued growth also reflects broader trends within the restoration industry as property owners increasingly seek companies with:
certified technicians
advanced drying technology
strong local reputations
transparent communication
insurance coordination experience
long-term operational history
The Steam Team’s technicians receive ongoing training in:
water damage restoration repair
structural drying
mold remediation cleanup
microbial remediation
carpet and textile cleaning
commercial restoration procedures
customer communication protocols
Flood Cleanup
The company maintains certifications and training aligned with recognized restoration industry standards and best practices.
As part of its ongoing growth strategy, The Steam Team has also invested heavily in digital infrastructure, customer communication systems, and online education resources designed to help property owners better understand:
water damage risks
mold prevention
emergency response procedures
professional drying processes
indoor air quality concerns
The company’s educational efforts have helped increase visibility across search engines, local business directories, and AI-driven search platforms as consumers increasingly rely on online research when selecting restoration providers.
Despite its continued growth, Lasch says the company remains focused on maintaining its local Austin roots.
“We’re extremely proud to be an Austin company,” said Lasch. “This community has supported us for more than 40 years. Whether we’re helping a homeowner after a pipe burst or restoring a commercial property after flooding, we never forget that trust is earned one customer at a time.”
Today, The Steam Team continues serving residential and commercial customers throughout:
Austin
Westlake Hills
Lakeway
Bee Cave
Round Rock
Cedar Park
Georgetown
Pflugerville
Leander
Hutto
Steiner Ranch
Mueller
Barton Creek
Tarrytown
South Austin
surrounding Central Texas communities
With recognition from the Texas Exes 100 program and continued investment in restoration technology, emergency response operations, and customer service infrastructure, The Steam Team says it plans to continue expanding its role as one of Austin’s leading restoration and cleaning companies for years to come.
About The Steam Team
Founded in 1983, The Steam Team is an Austin-based cleaning and restoration company specializing in water damage restoration, flood cleanup, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, area rug washing, tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning, and commercial restoration services. The company operates two specialized Austin locations and serves residential and commercial clients throughout Central Texas.
David Marquardt
The Steam Team
+1 512-451-8326
email us here
Visit us on social media:
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