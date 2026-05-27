Groie Is Helping Early-Stage SaaS Startups Fix the Problem Most Founders Don't Realize They Have: Clarity

The 5 SaaS Positioning Mistakes Founders Make in 2026

A B2B product marketing studio helping pre-seed to pre-Series A founders build messaging clarity, GTM systems, and inbound infrastructure that converts.

Most founders think they have a traffic problem or a paid ads problem. But when we audit the business, the issue is usually much deeper. The product may be strong, but the market is confused.” — Aabha Tiwari

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most early-stage SaaS startups don’t fail because the product is bad.

They fail because the market never fully understands what the product actually does, who it is for, or why it matters.

That is the problem Groie, a product marketing studio for pre-seed to pre-Series A SaaS startups, is solving.

Founded and Co-Founded in 2025 by Aabha Tiwari and Anwesha Roy, Groie works with early-stage SaaS companies (pre seed to pre series A) to build the foundation most startups skip: messaging clarity, positioning, GTM systems, inbound infrastructure, and SEO/AEO strategies designed for how buyers actually discover products today.

“Most founders think they have a traffic problem or a paid ads problem,” said Aabha Tiwari, Founder of Groie. “But when we audit the business, the issue is usually much deeper. The messaging changes across the homepage, decks, outbound, demos, and campaigns. The product may be strong, but the market is confused.”

Groie positions itself differently from traditional agencies.

Instead of operating as a task-based marketing vendor, the studio works as a plugged-in GTM partner for startups that are trying to move from product-building mode into repeatable growth.

The company focuses specifically on early-stage SaaS teams that often do not yet have an internal product marketing function, but still need strategic clarity across their website, sales narrative, content, launch strategy, SEO visibility, and demand generation.

Its work spans:

• Messaging and positioning

• ICP clarity and narrative development

• Product marketing systems

• SEO and AEO infrastructure

• Founder-led marketing strategy

• Website revamps and conversion optimization

• GTM planning and launch systems

• Inbound growth strategy for SaaS companies

Groie says the shift toward AI-driven search is also changing how SaaS startups approach visibility online.

Since launch, Groie has worked with SaaS startups across the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, supporting companies from pre-seed stage to funded Series A teams.

The results speak plainly. Over $3M in attributed marketing revenue across clients in multiple industries and geographies.

"From messaging to social to inbound, Groie worked like an internal team, not an external agency," said Ricky Sevta, Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Space AI. That framing, internal team, not external vendor is intentional. Groie doesn't hand over a strategy deck and disappears. Founders Aabha and Anwesha are in the trenches with clients, available across 22 hours a day, across 4 time zones, with 16 partners who collectively cover everything from positioning and SEO to design, paid marketing, and CRM infrastructure.

"They are very head-on, bringing up good marketing initiatives. Very professional, works like your marketing team," said Eran Pick, CEO of Solid Commerce.

Before starting Groie, the founders spoke to over 250 SaaS founders across the globe. Not to find product-market fit for an agency, but to understand what was actually broken. The answer was almost always the same: founders knew their product was good. They just couldn't make the market believe it fast enough.

Groie deliberately works with a limited number of clients at any given time. Every engagement begins with a deep audit, not a proposal template. The work is scoped around what the company actually needs at its actual stage; not a package pulled off a shelf.

For founders ready to stop explaining and start converting: www.groie.io

About Groie Groie is a product marketing studio for early-stage B2B SaaS startups. Headquartered in Austin, Texas and operating globally, Groie works embedded inside a founder's GTM motion to build the clarity, systems, and marketing infrastructure that turns a great product into a business the market actually understands.

For more information, visit www.groie.io

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Groie

Email: access@groie.io

Website: https://www.groie.io

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