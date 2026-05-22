Retired Navy SEAL & Globally Ranked Leadership Speaker Michael Sarraille Joins Fall 2026 CFO Leadership Conference

Michael Sarraille | Best-Selling Author, Retired U.S. Navy SEAL & Chief Talent Officer of Overwatch Mission Critical Fall 2026 Keynotes

Former Navy SEAL and globally ranked leadership speaker Michael Sarraille keynotes the Fall 2026 CFO Leadership Conference, taking place Oct. 12–14 in Denver.

High-performing organizations don’t happen by accident—they are built through disciplined leadership, accountability, and a culture that prioritizes trust and execution.” — Michael Sarraille, Chief Talent Officer of Overwatch Mission Critical

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC), a professional association for senior finance leaders, announces Michael Sarraille, a globally recognized leadership expert, Chief Talent Officer of Overwatch Mission Critical, and former U.S. Navy SEAL to keynote session the Fall 2026 CFO Leadership Conference, taking place October 12–14, 2026 , in Denver.Sarraille’s keynote, “What Elite Military Teams Teach CFOs About Performance, Accountability & Growth,” will take place on Tuesday, October 13 from 9:10 AM – 10:00 AM MT and will examine how finance leaders can apply the principles elite teams to strengthen organizational performance, improve accountability, and build cultures that execute effectively under pressure.Ranked the #3 leadership speaker globally in 2026, Sarraille is widely recognized for his work in leadership development, organizational culture, talent strategy, and high-performance teams. His perspective combines two decades of leadership experience in elite military operations with hands-on executive leadership experience scaling and advising organizations in the private sector.Sarraille served 20 years in U.S. Navy Special Operations, including assignments supporting the Joint Special Operations Command and combat leadership roles during the Battles of Ramadi and Sadr City. Following his military career, he founded Talent War Group, a leadership development and executive search firm acquired in 2024. He currently serves as Chief Talent Officer at Overwatch Mission Critical, where the company has earned 15 workplace and culture awards under his leadership.A 3x best-selling author and globally sought-after executive speaker, Sarraille has become known for translating leadership lessons from elite military teams into practical frameworks organizations can apply to improve execution, strengthen culture, and develop high-performing leaders.Drawing from both military operations and executive leadership experience, Sarraille’s keynote will focus on how organizations can build resilient cultures rooted in accountability, trust, adaptability, and disciplined execution - especially in environments where speed, alignment, and performance are critical.For today’s CFOs, leadership increasingly extends beyond finance into talent strategy, operational execution, organizational culture, and enterprise transformation, making these principles especially relevant amid tighter resources, flatter organizations, and growing performance expectations. Topics covered in his session include:- How elite teams identify and develop high-potential leaders- Practical approaches to building accountability without adding bureaucracy- Strategies for improving organizational agility, trust, and execution- Why talent strategy has become a critical driver of operational and financial performance- Leadership principles for navigating volatility, resource constraints, and rapid change“High-performing organizations don’t happen by accident - they are built through disciplined leadership, accountability, and a culture that prioritizes trust and execution.” said Michael Sarraille, Chief Talent Officer of Overwatch Mission Critical. “Today’s finance leaders are being asked to do more with fewer resources while leading through constant uncertainty. I’m looking forward to sharing practical lessons from elite teams that leaders can apply immediately inside their own organizations.”As the role of the CFO continues to expand, the Fall 2026 CFO Leadership Conference provides senior leaders with practical frameworks, peer perspectives, and actionable strategies to lead with greater impact across the enterprise.Registration for Denver | October 12-14, 2026 is open with limited-time lowest pricing.Reserve your seat and step out of the day-to-day to operate at the next level of leadership.Learn more at: cfoleadership.com/Fall-Conference/ CONFERENCE EXPERIENCE & VALUEEach pass includes keynote and breakout sessions, two cocktail receptions, full breakfast and lunch, and exhibit hall access. The program is purpose-built to deliver volatility-ready planning, measurable productivity gains across approvals and cash cycles, AI initiatives tied to ROI, disciplined transformation funding, and operating cadences that align finance with R&D, product, operations, and go-to-market.Fall 2026 CFO Leadership Conference | Denver, CO | October 12-14, 2026Learn more at cfoleadership.com/Fall-Conference/About The CFO Leadership Council:The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven “for CFOs, by CFOs,” the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a trusted professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 3,000+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.