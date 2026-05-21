Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Announces Partnership With Suncadia Resort and Listings at Suncadia Social™

Welcome to The Residences at Suncadia Social.

CLE ELUM, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) is proud to announce its exclusive representation of select residential properties within the Suncadia master-planned community, including distinctive inventory associated with the highly anticipated mixed-use village at Suncadia Social. The Residences at Suncadia Social offerings include Bungalow #24 at 21 Riverbend Loop, listed at $1,680,000, and Rowhome #41 at 105 Riverbend Loop, listed at $1,065,000. In addition, RSIR will introduce selective inventory within Nelson Lakes, offering finished single-family homesites with access to preferred builders for custom-home opportunities, further expanding the range of residential options available within the Suncadia community.Representing the listings is Katlin Lee, a Global Real Estate Advisor with RSIR, who brings a uniquely personal perspective as a part-time Suncadia resident with an influential role in established real estate networks on both sides of the mountains.The impending opening of Suncadia Social marks a pivotal evolution for the 6,400-acre resort, introducing a village environment that blends residential living with curated retail, dining, and community gathering spaces, an entirely new lifestyle offering within the Cascade Mountains. The introduction of rowhomes and bungalows at The Residences at Suncadia Social reflects shifting buyer preferences toward lower-maintenance, lock-and-leave living, while still providing access to the full suite of resort amenities and outdoor recreation.“The Residences at Suncadia Social represents a generational inflection point for year-round, resort living in the Pacific Northwest,” said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR.Jones points to the propensity of generating rental income through the Suncadia Property Management ecosystem.“We’ll see individual and group investors who will enjoy the assets and supplemental revenue,” added Jones. “The opportunity for fully furnished homes, turnkey property management, and supplemental revenue removes the friction of second homes.”“Our goal is to position Suncadia on the global stage while remaining deeply connected to the regional brokerage community that has long supported this market,” said Mark Thorne, Managing Director of Suncadia Resort. “Suncadia Social is the commercial heart of the resort, offering homeowners a level of convenience, connectivity, and community that has not previously existed here. The addition of Nelson Lakes homesites further broadens the opportunity for buyers seeking to build a custom legacy within Suncadia.”Constructed by NW Roots Construction, The Residences at Suncadia Social reflect a thoughtful approach to mountain modern design. Recently, NW Roots Construction was voted “Best Builder/Developer” by the Seattle Agent Magazine survey for the 2026 Agent’s Choice Awards.“These homes are intentionally designed to create community, integrating a front porch on the pedestrian walkway with access to open spaces; curating a sense of place that feels authentic to Suncadia,” said Bobby Graham of NW Roots Construction. “From the bungalows to the rowhomes and extending to custom home opportunities in Nelson Lakes with the pool and playground, each offering supports both everyday living and elevated retreat experiences.”For Lee, the opportunity to represent these homes is both professional and personal.“Suncadia has always been so special because it gives people space to breathe a little differently. It feels like you are in another world, but it's a quick and easy drive over the pass from the Westside,” said Lee.With the continued advancement of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s I-90 Snoqualmie Pass expansion, access between the Seattle/Bellevue metro area and Suncadia is becoming increasingly reliable and efficient, further supporting the evolution of Cle Elum as an emerging extension of the Eastside.“This is already a commute I enjoy a couple of times a week. It is easy, seamless, and gorgeous,” said Lee, who is based in Snoqualmie Ridge.Such evolution and propensity are not without precedent, according to Jones. Similar infrastructure investments, such as the multi-billion-dollar Sea-to-Sky Highway improvements before the 2010 Winter Olympics, transformed Squamish, BC from a pass-through town into one of Canada’s fastest-growing lifestyle communities. Its population surged by more than 70%, and home values more than tripled over two decades as demand from Vancouver-based professionals accelerated.Momentum continues to build toward a defining milestone for the community: the Grand Opening of Suncadia Social village, scheduled for June 19-21, when the retail and hospitality partners are expected to be operational. This celebration, aligned with the longest days of the year, will shine light on this legacy development, marking a new chapter for Suncadia.“We are going to raise awareness for Suncadia and the Upper Kittitas County through our expansive network by targeting feeder markets and showcasing relative values and accessibility compared to alternative mountain villages,” said Amanda Lybeck, Marketing Operations Director for RSIR. “Suncadia is no longer just a destination resort but increasingly, a full-time residence for many and effectively a suburb community to the Seattle/Bellevue metro area.”Given its namesake, Suncadia enjoys nearly 200 days of sunshine annually, offering a dramatically brighter climate than the Puget Sound region and reinforcing its appeal as a year-round, alpine lifestyle destination.For more information or to schedule a private tour, please reach out to Katlin Lee. ###About Realogics Sotheby’s International RealtyRealogics Sotheby’s International Realty is a market-leading real estate brokerage serving the Puget Sound region, specializing in luxury residential, new developments, and advisory services across multiple asset classes. As an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, the firm provides clients with exclusive access to a global network of extraordinary properties and discerning buyers worldwide.About Suncadia ResortSuncadia is a renowned destination in the Pacific Northwest. Located 80 miles east of Seattle, this 6,400-acre property is an all-seasons mountain resort and residential community. The resort features guest suites and penthouses, a variety of upscale rental homes, several dining options, a day spa and wellness programming, outdoor and indoor pools, two championship golf courses (Prospector and Rope Rider), and a conference facility. In addition to residential opportunities within Suncadia, Tumble Creek, an exclusive enclave spanning 2,600 acres, offers homes and homesites, community amenities that include a private Tom Doak golf course, clubhouse with dining options, a pool, and fitness facilities.

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