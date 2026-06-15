New Choices Addresses San Antonio Drug Issues Through Comprehensive Treatment

New Choices Treatment Centers is continuing their efforts to provide comprehensive addiction treatment to residents and communities in and around San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Choices Treatment Centers (NCTC) reaffirms their commitment to addressing drug-related issues in San Antonio by expanding outreach and public awareness while ensuring adults with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions have access to a full continuum of coordinated care. As community needs increase, NCTC is positioning their San Antonio campus as a reliable resource for evidence-based treatment and sustained recovery support.

NCTC’s San Antonio location provides a campus-style model that pairs clinical programming with residential support for adults 18 and older. The model is intended to allow people to move through multiple levels of care — from stabilization and medically supervised detoxification through residential treatment and step-down outpatient services — in ways that respond to changing needs and support longer-term stability. Core services include:

Medically supervised detox

Residential programs

Partial hospitalization program (PHP)

Intensive outpatient program (IOP)

Outpatient continuing care focused on relapse prevention and community reintegration

A multidisciplinary team of licensed clinicians, case managers, and an on-site psychiatrist collaborates with individuals to develop individualized, trauma-informed care plans. The clinical approach prioritizes evidence-based therapies and aims to address co-occurring mental health conditions commonly seen alongside substance use, such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and bipolar disorder.

Treatment options may include cognitive-behavioral interventions, trauma-focused therapies, skills-based approaches, and medication-assisted treatment when clinically appropriate. The intention is to treat the whole person rather than a single symptom, creating a foundation for sustained recovery and improved overall functioning.

Recognizing that access to care is only part of the solution, NCTC is increasing community outreach to raise awareness of available services and referral pathways. The organization is strengthening relationships with referral partners to create clearer, faster referral routes and to support ongoing recovery. Outreach focuses on helping residents and families understand available services, and on encouraging family involvement through therapy and ongoing communication.

Practical steps to reduce barriers are a central focus. NCTC has streamlined admissions processes to shorten wait times for assessment and intake, verifies insurance coverage during intake to clarify financial navigation, and provides case management to address housing, employment, and social support that contribute to recovery success. An alumni program and peer support are available to reinforce social connections and continued engagement after discharge.

This effort by NCTC is not only to raise awareness of San Antonio’s drug challenges, but to offer individuals and their loved ones struggling with addiction the help they need. By reducing barriers to treatment and recovery, this effort will not only help residents of San Antonio get the help they need but also strengthen the community as a whole.

For more information or admissions inquiries about New Choices Treatment Centers and their programs, you can contact their admissions team here.

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