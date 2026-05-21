The End Brain Cancer Initiative Announces Its 2026 National HOPE Award Recipient, a Patient Disease Education Initiative

Becky Moroney with family

The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) announced its 2026 recipient of the National HOPE Award: Becky Moroney, a glioblastoma (GBM) brain cancer patient.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During our annual “Know All Your GBM/rGBM Treatment Options” patient education webinar, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) announced its 2026 recipient of the National HOPE Award: Becky Moroney. Becky was diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2021. She is a fierce warrior, devoted mother, and a beacon of HOPE for the glioblastoma brain cancer community. Her strength, compassion, and unwavering determination continue to light the way for others.“Becky is not just surviving but thriving,” said Julie Smith, Becky’s sister, who nominated her for EBCI’s annual National HOPE Award.Every May for over a decade, the End Brain Cancer Initiative has presented the National HOPE Award to a brain cancer patient who deeply inspires us with their courage and story. EBCI established this patient disease education initiative and award to highlight exceptional people who have inspired others through their brain cancer journey.Thank you to Novocure and others for your support as you made this patient disease education campaign possible.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Novocure’s global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit https://www.novocure.com/ About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments,specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.To support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's free Programs & Services, including future initiatives like this one, please consider making a $50 donation or more at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

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