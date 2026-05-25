PALLADIO INDUSTRIES CELEBRATES RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW PRODUCTION LINE EXPANSION IN TEMPLE, TEXAS

Palladio Industries New Plant

Palladio Industries brings its installed Polyacrylamide Production Capacity to 270,000 mt per year, positioning the company among the largest producers in USA

Palladio Industries is a global leader in water-soluble polymers, providing advanced solutions for high-water-intensity applications and specialized industrial sectors.” — Lisa Toniolo

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladio Industries Inc., a leading manufacturer of advanced water-soluble polymers and Friction Reducers for the Oil & Gas industry, proudly celebrated the official ribbon cutting ceremony for its new production line expansion at the company’s Temple, Texas facility.The new line represents an important milestone in Palladio’s continued growth in the United States, further strengthening the company’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term investment in the local community.With this expansion, Palladio Industries brings its total installed Polyacrylamide Production Capacity to approximately 270,000 metric tons per year, positioning the company among the leading and most advanced polyacrylamide producers in North AmericaStrategically located in Temple, Texas, at the center of the U.S. energy corridor, Palladio Industries continues to expand its manufacturing and logistics capabilities to better serve major U.S. shale basins and industrial markets across the country.The event welcomed local institutions, workforce representatives, industry stakeholders, partners, and members of the Temple community. Guests attended an institutional welcome, remarks from company leadership and local representatives, the official ribbon cutting ceremony, and a guided tour of the facility.“Today represents another important step in Palladio’s long-term industrial vision in the United States,” said Lisa Toniolo, CEO of Palladio Industries Inc. “We are proud to continue investing in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and operational excellence while strengthening our relationship with the Temple community and our industry partners.”Palladio Industries is part of Columbia Holding, an Italian family-owned industrial group with more than 40 years of experience in polymer chemistry and integrated manufacturing technologies.The Temple facility combines advanced automation, integrated production systems, and high operational standards designed to support increasingly demanding applications in hydraulic fracturing , Oil and Gas Industry, water treatment, mining, and industrial water processes.

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