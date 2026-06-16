International Artist Ricki Erik Expands Luxury Wedding and Private Event Bookings Globally

Ricki Erik Headshot- Realm Music Group Ricki Erik performs a personalized live wedding song during an intimate celebration, creating a memorable experience for the couple and guests. Ricki Erik the only entertainer you need for your wedding Realm Music Group, an independent record label offering a fully owned, one-stop music catalog for global sync licensing.

Luxury live entertainer Ricki Erik brings premium music experiences to destination weddings, resorts and international private events.

Today’s weddings are about unforgettable experiences,” said Ricki Erik. “My goal is to create emotional, high-energy moments that people remember long after the celebration ends.” — Ricki Erik- President Realm Music Group

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International recording artist, singer, songwriter and live entertainer Ricki Erik is expanding his presence across the global luxury events market as demand grows for premium live entertainment experiences for destination weddings, private celebrations, luxury resorts and upscale international events.Through Realm Music Group, Ricki Erik is now accepting bookings throughout the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and additional international destination markets, offering customized live performances designed for high-end weddings, hospitality venues, private clients and curated event experiences.Known for his engaging stage presence, soulful vocals and versatile performance style, Ricki Erik blends pop, soul, reggae, dance and contemporary live entertainment into an elevated musical experience tailored for multicultural audiences and luxury celebrations.Born in Jamaica, raised in South Florida and based in the United States, Ricki Erik brings an international perspective and authentic energy that naturally connects with diverse audiences across global markets.“Luxury events deserve more than a playlist — they deserve presence, emotion and live energy that brings people together,” said Ricki Erik. “As we expand internationally, I’m excited to work with wedding planners, resorts and private clients looking to create unforgettable experiences through live entertainment.”As destination weddings and luxury hospitality experiences continue to expand globally, planners and event producers are increasingly seeking performers capable of delivering both professionalism and emotional audience connection across diverse cultural environments.Ricki Erik’s live performances are designed to support:Luxury weddingsDestination celebrationsResort entertainmentHospitality experiencesVIP private eventsCorporate functionsInternational festivalsCurated lifestyle experiencesThe international expansion also aligns with Realm Music Group’s continued growth across live entertainment, artist development, music production and global event experiences.Booking inquiries, media opportunities and international event partnerships are now open through:Realm Music Group Official WebsiteMEDIA CONTACTMichelle DeFronzoRealm Music Groupmichelle@realmmusicgroup.comRealm Music Group

"Can't Get Enough"- The Wedding Song written & performed by Ricki Erik

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