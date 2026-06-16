International Artist Ricki Erik Expands Luxury Wedding and Private Event Bookings Globally

Ricki Erik entertainer/ performer/ wedding singer

Ricki Erik Headshot- Realm Music Group

Ricki Erik singing a custom live song for a couple during their wedding reception ceremony. Today 11:35 AM • 317 chars • 43 words

Ricki Erik performs a personalized live wedding song during an intimate celebration, creating a memorable experience for the couple and guests.

Ricki Erik from Singer/ Songwriter to DJ to Performer

Ricki Erik the only entertainer you need for your wedding

Realm Music Group official logo for live entertainment, music production and luxury event bookings.

Realm Music Group, an independent record label offering a fully owned, one-stop music catalog for global sync licensing.

Luxury live entertainer Ricki Erik brings premium music experiences to destination weddings, resorts and international private events.

Today’s weddings are about unforgettable experiences,” said Ricki Erik. “My goal is to create emotional, high-energy moments that people remember long after the celebration ends.”
— Ricki Erik- President Realm Music Group
PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International recording artist, singer, songwriter and live entertainer Ricki Erik is expanding his presence across the global luxury events market as demand grows for premium live entertainment experiences for destination weddings, private celebrations, luxury resorts and upscale international events.

Through Realm Music Group, Ricki Erik is now accepting bookings throughout the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and additional international destination markets, offering customized live performances designed for high-end weddings, hospitality venues, private clients and curated event experiences.

Known for his engaging stage presence, soulful vocals and versatile performance style, Ricki Erik blends pop, soul, reggae, dance and contemporary live entertainment into an elevated musical experience tailored for multicultural audiences and luxury celebrations.

Born in Jamaica, raised in South Florida and based in the United States, Ricki Erik brings an international perspective and authentic energy that naturally connects with diverse audiences across global markets.

“Luxury events deserve more than a playlist — they deserve presence, emotion and live energy that brings people together,” said Ricki Erik. “As we expand internationally, I’m excited to work with wedding planners, resorts and private clients looking to create unforgettable experiences through live entertainment.”

As destination weddings and luxury hospitality experiences continue to expand globally, planners and event producers are increasingly seeking performers capable of delivering both professionalism and emotional audience connection across diverse cultural environments.

Ricki Erik’s live performances are designed to support:

Luxury weddings
Destination celebrations
Resort entertainment
Hospitality experiences
VIP private events
Corporate functions
International festivals
Curated lifestyle experiences

The international expansion also aligns with Realm Music Group’s continued growth across live entertainment, artist development, music production and global event experiences.

Booking inquiries, media opportunities and international event partnerships are now open through:

Realm Music Group Official Website
https://realmmusicgroup.com/ricki-erik-wedding-booking/


MEDIA CONTACT

Michelle DeFronzo
Realm Music Group
michelle@realmmusicgroup.com
Realm Music Group

Michelle DeFronzo
Realm Music Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other

"Can't Get Enough"- The Wedding Song written & performed by Ricki Erik

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International Artist Ricki Erik Expands Luxury Wedding and Private Event Bookings Globally

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Michelle DeFronzo
Realm Music Group
Company/Organization
ImEx Cargo
1R Newbury Street
Peabody, Massachusetts, 01960
United States
+1 617-515-1215
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, ImEx delivers full-service airfreight, ocean freight, and domestic trucking solutions for commercial and government clients. As an airline GSA, freight broker, and supply chain innovator, the company represents major airline carriers . ImEx also developed its proprietary Freight Desk™ platform for real-time quoting, booking, and cargo tracking. Through its digital learning division, ImEx Cargo Academy, the company trains the next generation of logistics professionals, advancing diversity and leadership in global supply chains.

ImEx Cargo-Woman-Owned Logistics Company

More From This Author
International Artist Ricki Erik Expands Luxury Wedding and Private Event Bookings Globally
ImEx Cargo Introduces Plug-In Freight Ops™ as Transportation Execution Infrastructure
Plug-In Freight Ops™ Advances Intellectual Property Strategy as Digital Freight Execution Infrastructure Gains Momentum
View All Stories From This Author