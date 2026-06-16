International Artist Ricki Erik Expands Luxury Wedding and Private Event Bookings Globally
Ricki Erik performs a personalized live wedding song during an intimate celebration, creating a memorable experience for the couple and guests.
Luxury live entertainer Ricki Erik brings premium music experiences to destination weddings, resorts and international private events.
Through Realm Music Group, Ricki Erik is now accepting bookings throughout the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and additional international destination markets, offering customized live performances designed for high-end weddings, hospitality venues, private clients and curated event experiences.
Known for his engaging stage presence, soulful vocals and versatile performance style, Ricki Erik blends pop, soul, reggae, dance and contemporary live entertainment into an elevated musical experience tailored for multicultural audiences and luxury celebrations.
Born in Jamaica, raised in South Florida and based in the United States, Ricki Erik brings an international perspective and authentic energy that naturally connects with diverse audiences across global markets.
“Luxury events deserve more than a playlist — they deserve presence, emotion and live energy that brings people together,” said Ricki Erik. “As we expand internationally, I’m excited to work with wedding planners, resorts and private clients looking to create unforgettable experiences through live entertainment.”
As destination weddings and luxury hospitality experiences continue to expand globally, planners and event producers are increasingly seeking performers capable of delivering both professionalism and emotional audience connection across diverse cultural environments.
Ricki Erik’s live performances are designed to support:
Luxury weddings
Destination celebrations
Resort entertainment
Hospitality experiences
VIP private events
Corporate functions
International festivals
Curated lifestyle experiences
The international expansion also aligns with Realm Music Group’s continued growth across live entertainment, artist development, music production and global event experiences.
Booking inquiries, media opportunities and international event partnerships are now open through:
Realm Music Group Official Website
https://realmmusicgroup.com/ricki-erik-wedding-booking/
MEDIA CONTACT
Michelle DeFronzo
Realm Music Group
michelle@realmmusicgroup.com
Realm Music Group
Michelle DeFronzo
Realm Music Group
email us here
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"Can't Get Enough"- The Wedding Song written & performed by Ricki Erik
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