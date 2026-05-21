BidHound Announces National Expansion of Federal Contract Discovery Platform

BidHound's interactive bid map displays every open federal contract opportunity by location, helping contractors find work in their own backyard.

Mobile-first platform providing federal contract opportunity discovery expands service to all 50 U.S. states and territories effective May 25, 2026.

BidHound completely streamlined the way I find federal opportunities. I've discovered more projects I would have missed and it has truly taken my business to the next level.” — Sergio Rapp, Owner, New York Roofers

DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BidHound, a technology company providing mobile-first federal contract discovery services, today announced the national expansion of its platform to all 50 U.S. states and territories, effective May 25, 2026. The company has been operating in New York State since November 2025.BidHound was co-founded by Alex Mahoney, a New York-based construction contractor with eight years of industry experience, and Ryan Martins, an Apple alumnus and technology consultant based in the Washington, D.C. metro area. The platform was developed in response to challenges both founders identified in accessing federal contracting opportunities through existing government systems."Small businesses across every industry are eligible to compete for federal contracts, but the process of identifying and tracking those opportunities has historically been inaccessible," said Alex Mahoney, Co-Founder of BidHound. "Our goal is to change that."BidHound's platform aggregates active federal contract opportunities and delivers them through a mobile-optimized interface. The system incorporates a proprietary AI engine that generates plain-language summaries of contract listings and associated solicitation documents, reducing the time required to evaluate individual opportunities.The platform includes an in-house location intelligence system that distinguishes between contracting office addresses and actual places of performance — a distinction that existing platforms have not consistently addressed. Additional capabilities include an interactive geographic bid map, set-aside designation filtering, and direct access to contracting officer contact information within each listing.BidHound serves businesses across multiple sectors including construction, medical supply, information technology, facilities services, and other industries that provide goods or services to federal agencies.BidHound has attracted early customers across New York State since its March 2026 soft-launch. Sergio Rapp, owner of New York Roofers, a central New York roofing company, began using the platform shortly after launch. "Since using BidHound, it has completely streamlined the way I find and manage federal bidding opportunities," said Rapp. "I've been able to discover more opportunities that I otherwise may have missed. It has truly helped take my business to the next level."For businesses not yet registered in the federal vendor database, BidHound offers a registration assistance service through which its team manages the enrollment process on behalf of clients.Pricing effective May 25, 2026:Single state access: $100 per monthNational access (all 50 states and U.S. territories): $200 per month Federal vendor registration service: $2,500 (one-time)

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