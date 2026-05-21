Earnest’s 'How Smart Companies Win Government Contracts' Reaches No. 1 in Its Category on Amazon

How Smart Companies Win Government Contracts by Rich Earnest, now a #1 Amazon category bestseller.

From zero past performance to $200M in federal sales. Now the strategy is a book, and it's an Amazon category bestseller.

There is no shortcut to winning federal contracts, no matter what anyone tries to sell you online. But there is a path. The book lays out the path, built on 20 years of real wins and real losses.” — Rich Earnest, Earnest Consulting Group

MARION, IN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rich Earnest , founder of Earnest Consulting Group and a 20-year veteran of the federal market, announced that his debut book, How Smart Companies Win Government Contracts , reached No. 1 in its category on Amazon following its May 19th launch.The book draws on Earnest's two decades of experience in government sales, including helping build a company from zero past performance to twenty Department of Veterans Affairs contracts and more than $200 million in federal sales over 10 years, including an acquisition by a Fortune 100 company. It lays out the practical moves small and mid-sized companies can use to compete for and win federal contracts."Reaching #1 tells me there are a lot of companies out there who want a straight answer about how the federal market actually works," said Earnest. "This book is the conversation I wish I could have had 20 years ago. I hope it shortens the learning curve for those who read it."Earnest, named RSM Federal's Diamond Level Coach of the Year for 2025, competitive research, prospecting strategy, communicating value, and building a pipeline of opportunities. His clients range from emerging small businesses to established commercial companies and federal contractors."The federal market rewards the companies that show up ready to work," Earnest added. "There's no shortcut to winning federal contracts, no matter what anyone tries to sell you online, but there is a framework to winning. This book lays out the framework, built on 20 years of real wins and real losses."How Smart Companies Win Government Contracts is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. More information is available at governmentsalesplan.com.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽Earnest Consulting Group is a government sales consulting and coaching firm based in Marion, Indiana. The firm takes a business-first approach, helping companies compete in the federal market. Its core principle is that winning government contracts is not about chasing RFPs, but about building the right strategy, positioning, and execution plan. Earnest Consulting Group works with clients to develop all three.

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