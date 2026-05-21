OutboardListings.com Opens First 100 Listings Free to Repair Shops, Small Dealers, Hobbyists, and Marine Resellers

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OutboardListings.com, the AI-powered marine engine marketplace, today announced that the first 100 individual outboard motor listings on its platform are completely free — no credit card required, no commission on sale, and no expiration bait. The promotion targets marine repair shops, small dealers, hobbyists, and resellers who have been priced out of traditional classified advertising platforms.

“Every boat repair shop in America has motors sitting on stands in the back collecting dust,” said the founder of OutboardListings.com. “Every small dealer has trade-ins on a rack that are not worth the floor space. Every hobbyist has an older motor they would sell tomorrow if listing it was not a $99 headache. We are removing that barrier completely for the first 100 sellers.”



The Problem

The marine classified advertising market has consolidated under a small number of corporate owners. Boat Trader charges private sellers $69 to $399 for a single listing. eBay Motors stacks listing fees on top of final value commissions. Facebook restricted business page listings in January 2023, eliminating a free channel that thousands of marine businesses relied on. Craigslist offers no verification, leaving buyers to navigate scams on their own.

For the small marine repair shop that takes in three or four trade-in motors a year, or the weekend hobbyist looking to sell one engine to fund an upgrade, these platforms are either too expensive or too unreliable to justify the effort.



Who This Is For

→ Marine repair shops that accumulate trade-in motors when customers opt for new engines instead of rebuilds. These motors sit on stands for months, depreciating and consuming shop space that could be used for billable work.

→ Small dealers with leftover inventory from prior seasons, odd-lot trade-ins, and repowered pulls that do not fit their main sales floor. These units tie up capital and depreciate by the month.

→ Hobbyists and weekend boaters who want to sell their current outboard to fund an upgrade but cannot justify $69–$399 in listing fees on other platforms for a single motor.

→ Marine resellers and salvage shops that flip estate-lot, auction, and insurance-salvage motors. Their margins depend on keeping listing costs as close to zero as possible.



What Sellers Get (Free)

→ AI-powered listing creation — The platform’s GPT-4o Outboard Scanner identifies an engine’s make, model, year, horsepower, and stroke type from a single photo. Sellers confirm the specs, set a price, and go live in under two minutes.

→ Up to 4 photos per listing including cowling, transom plate, serial number, and prop shots.

→ Zip code searchable so buyers within driving distance find the listing first.

→ Buyer messaging system for serious inquiries without exposing the seller’s phone number.

→ Price drop alerts that notify saved-listing buyers the moment a price is adjusted.

→ SMS text alerts (coming soon) for opt-in notifications when a buyer messages or new matches appear.

→ Voice search — Buyers can speak a natural-language query (“Yamaha 150 four-stroke under $8,000 near Jacksonville”) and the platform returns matching listings.

→ 5,000+ engine database covering every major manufacturer and model year going back decades.



Promotion Details

→ Promo Code: FREE100

Enter this code at listing creation. No credit card required.

→ First 100 listings total across all users — once claimed, the promotion ends and standard package pricing ($99 for 2 ads / 90 days) applies.

→ Up to 5 free listings per account.

→ 4 photos per listing.

→ Phone verification required to prevent bot and spam abuse.

→ Outboard motors, stern drives, and marine parts only.

→ 90-day listing duration, same as paid packages.

→ Zero commission on sale — sellers keep 100% of the transaction.



Why Free?

“We are not a venture-capital startup burning cash to buy market share,” the founder said. “We are a bootstrapped company that built this platform with our own money. The free promo is a calculated move — fill the site with legitimate listings from real sellers, and the buyers follow. It is the same flywheel every marketplace has to spin. We are just doing it without charging the people who are already getting squeezed by every other platform in the industry.”

OutboardListings.com does not operate as a broker or consignment service and does not take a percentage of any sale. The platform charges a flat listing fee for paid packages, with the Individual tier starting at $99 for two listings over 90 days.



Marine Business Directory Integration

Repair shops and small dealers who list motors on the platform can also claim their free profile in the OutboardListings.com Marine Directory, which contains 27,000+ business listings across 50+ categories in all 50 states. Directory profiles include verified contact information, business hours, location on a satellite map, and category placement. Claiming is free at https://outboardlistings.com/directory/claim.



Platform at a Glance

→ 5,000+ engine models across 30+ manufacturers

→ 27,000+ marine directory listings across 50 states and 50+ categories

→ AI Outboard Scanner — GPT-4o computer vision identifies engines from a single photo

→ Voice Search — industry-first voice-activated engine search for buyers

→ 13 community forum categories

→ Events calendar with nationwide boating events

→ Self-serve advertising platform for marine businesses

→ Dealer network with API and CSV inventory sync

→ Parts marketplace for marine components and accessories

→ 17-platform competitor comparison at https://outboardlistings.com/boat-selling-websites



About OutboardListings.com

OutboardListings.com ( https://outboardlistings.com ) is an AI-powered marine listing platform operated by Proxy1Media LLC. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the platform serves the recreational and commercial marine community with technology that simplifies engine transactions. The platform is self-funded with no outside investors or venture capital. Dealer packages start at $99 with no long-term contracts.

#FreeMARINElistings

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#Evinrude

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#SellMyBoatMotor

#UsedBoatMotors

#FreeClassifieds

#BoatingCommunity

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#BoatLife

Links:

Free Listing Promotion Blog Post: https://outboardlistings.com/blog/list-your-outboard-free-first-100-listings-2026

Sign Up: https://outboardlistings.com/signup

AI Outboard Scanner: https://outboardlistings.com/detect

Advertising Packages: https://outboardlistings.com/packages

Marine Directory: https://outboardlistings.com/directory

Claim Your Business: https://outboardlistings.com/directory/claim

Boat Selling Websites Comparison: https://outboardlistings.com/boat-selling-websites

Dealer Network: https://outboardlistings.com/dealer-network

How It Works: https://outboardlistings.com/how-it-works

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