LISA NICHOLS JOINS THE CAST OF PILLARS OF POWER: THE HIDDEN SECRET BEHIND ACHIEVING GREATNESS

Lisa Nichols

New York Times Bestselling Author and Global Empowerment Icon Brings a Reach of 88 Million People to the Most Anticipated Transformational Documentary of 2026

perspective few in the personal development space can match. Ask, believe, receive, but don't forget to take consistent applied action. Go after it, because it's your birthright ” — Lisa Nichols

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Tribune Productions announces the addition of New York Times bestselling author, founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses, and one of the world's most sought-after motivational speakers, Lisa Nichols, to its distinguished cast of global thought leaders.

Nichols is one of the defining voices of the personal development world, having gone from a single mother on public assistance with $12 to her name to building a multi-million dollar enterprise that has reached more than 88 million people worldwide. Nichols lived every word before teaching it.

"Lisa brings something rare to this documentary," said co-director and executive producer Dawna Campbell. "She has lived the five pillars. She brings a raw authenticity that you simply cannot manufacture."

Nichols joins an already landmark cast that includes Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul empire; Dr. Joe Vitale, featured expert in The Secret; Marie Diamond, feng shui master to some of the world's most influential figures; Dr. John Demartini, human behavioral specialist and bestselling author; John Assaraf, neuroscience-based success coach; Sharon Lechter, co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad; Ken Honda, Japan's foremost happiness and money mindset expert; and transformational healer Jerry Sargeant.

The journey of Nichols touches every one of the documentary's five foundational pillars: Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality. Nichols has spoken candidly and publicly about rebuilding a relationship with money from a place of scarcity, about redefining what love and connection look like when fighting to survive, and about the internal work required to sustain a life of impact at scale. That totality of experience gives Nichols a perspective few in the personal development space can match.

"Ask, believe, receive, but don't forget to take consistent applied action. Want it enough to not need a timeline. Go after it, because it's your birthright," said Nichols.

A featured expert in the global phenomenon The Secret, Nichols has appeared on Oprah, The Today Show, The Steve Harvey Show, Dr. Phil, Larry King LIVE, and CNN. Nichols is the author of seven books, including the New York Times bestseller No Matter What and Abundance Now, with the forthcoming title Becoming Unforgettable (Simon and Schuster, 2027) marking a continued expansion into enterprise leadership. Nichols was also named one of Oprah's Super Soul 100 Leaders.

Pillars of Power is executive produced and co-directed by Grammy-nominated Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell and is slated for global release June 2026.

About Lisa Nichols

Lisa Nichols is the founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses and one of the world's most-requested motivational speakers, New York Times bestselling authors, and empowerment coaches. A global platform has reached more than 88 million people. From a single mother on public assistance to a multi-million dollar enterprise leader, the work of Nichols underpins everything taught. Nichols is the author of seven books, a featured expert in The Secret, a Super Soul 100 Leader, and a trusted voice for individuals and organizations navigating transformation at every level.

For more information, visit www.motivatingthemasses.com.

About Pillars of Power

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness is a documentary that challenges conventional models of success, arguing that true greatness begins not with external accolades, but with deep internal alignment. Produced by The Los Angeles Tribune Film Division and directed by Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell, the film brings together global thought leaders for an exploration into what it truly means to live a powerful, purpose-driven life.

Structured around five central pillars, Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality, Pillars of Power draws on both ancient wisdom and modern science to reveal how lasting success is born from alignment of the mind, body, and spirit. The documentary invites viewers to rethink power from the inside out, where presence, authenticity, and conscious leadership become the new benchmarks of achievement.

For more information, visit www.thepillarsofpower.com.



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