Yellowstone Forever Announces Opening of 2026 Season for Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center

Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center provides a timely and meaningful opportunity for visitors to engage with the park in a more complete and authentic way.

Center invites visitors to engage with the living cultures, histories and perspectives of Yellowstone’s Tribal Nations

The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center creates space for Indigenous voices to be heard in their own words, on their own terms, in a place that has been central to their cultures for generations.” — Alyssa McGeeley

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, today announced the upcoming opening dates for the 2026 season of the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center, which will welcome visitors beginning May 25. Opening for the summer season, the dynamic cultural space offers an immersive and evolving experience where members of associated Tribal Nations share their voices, histories and living traditions through art, demonstrations, storytelling and personal interaction. For park visitors, the Center serves as a place of connection, education and reflection, grounding Yellowstone’s landscape in its deeper cultural and historical context.

Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is centrally located in the Old Faithful area between the Old Faithful Lodge and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center. It is a space where Indigenous artists, scholars, and presenters from Yellowstone’s 27 associated Tribes directly engage with visitors through formal and informal education. The Center is a partnership between the National Park Service and Yellowstone Forever, with Tribal consultation, and will be open from 9am-5pm, May 25 to October 3, 2026. In 2025 alone, over 320,000 park visitors connected with 33 presenters from 19 associated Tribes, who brought their voices and traditions to life.

As visitation to national parks continues to rise and conversations around Indigenous representation and stewardship gain national attention, the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center provides a timely and meaningful opportunity for visitors to engage with the park in a more complete and authentic way.

“The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center creates space for Indigenous voices to be heard in their own words, on their own terms, in a place that has been central to their cultures for generations,” said Alyssa McGeeley, Tribal Engagement Manager at Yellowstone Forever. “This is not just about history. It is about living cultures, continued connections to the land and building understanding between visitors and the Tribal Nations who have stewarded this place for generations.”

Located within Yellowstone National Park, the Center features a rotating program that welcomes representatives from associated Tribes to share traditional knowledge, cultural practices, and contemporary perspectives. Visitors can expect interactive experiences that may include beadwork, storytelling, music, and discussions about the enduring relationship between Indigenous communities and the Yellowstone landscape.

The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is part of Yellowstone Forever’s broader commitment to supporting Tribal engagement and elevating Indigenous perspectives within the park experience. Through education and philanthropy, Yellowstone Forever helps fund initiatives that deepen visitor understanding while honoring the cultural significance of the region.

Additional details, including programming and participating Tribal presenters, are available at yellowstone.org/yellowstone-tribal-heritage-center/ or view the Yellowstone Forever Tribal Heritage Center video series on YouTube here.

About Yellowstone Forever

Yellowstone Forever is the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, dedicated to protecting, preserving, and enhancing the park through education and philanthropy. The organization connects people to Yellowstone through outstanding visitor experiences and educational programs while raising funds for priority projects that protect the park’s ecosystem and wildlife, preserve its heritage, history, and trails, and enhance visitor education and engagement. Yellowstone Forever offers educational programs for visitors of all ages through the Yellowstone Forever Institute and operates educational Park Stores in and around Yellowstone National Park. Through these efforts, the organization supports enduring stewardship of one of the nation’s most treasured natural landscapes. For more information, visit yellowstone.org or follow along on social media @ynpforever.

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