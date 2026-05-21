JHB Media Group Strengthens Its Market Position with Established Brands JogPost and Quantum Conversion

With its growing reach across the UK, JHB Media Group continues to get the strength and shared vision of its established brands- JogPost & Quantum Conversion.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JHB Media Group, a UK-based media and marketing organisation, is shining a spotlight on the portfolio of brands that have long sat at the heart of its business. Among them are JogPost, the UK’s leading leaflet distribution company , and Quantum Conversion , a specialist digital conversion brand . The two established pillars of the Group aim to deliver effective marketing across every channel. As JHB Media Group continues to grow its presence, it is drawing attention to the complementary strength of its brands and the integrated value they offer to businesses across the United Kingdom.Two Brands But One Strategic Vision:JogPost and Quantum Conversion have each, in their own right, built strong reputations for delivering results. JogPost’s unique approach to leaflet distribution, spanning door-to-door delivery, B2B direct mail, and hand-to-hand promotional campaigns, has consistently generated 3x ROI for clients through efficient targeting and rigorous quality control. Quantum Conversion, operating in the digital sphere, helps businesses convert online traffic into meaningful outcomes to ensure marketing investment translates to tangible growth. Together, these brands represent a deliberate and coherent strategy to give businesses access to high-performing, accountable marketing solutions across both physical and digital channels.The Strength of an Integrated Group:What distinguishes JHB Media Group from standalone agencies is the synergy between its brands. Clients who engage with JogPost for their distribution needs, for example, can draw on the broader Group’s expertise in digital conversion through Quantum Conversion. This integrated model has been central to JHB Media Group’s identity from the outset, and it remains the foundation on which the Group continues to build its reputation and its client relationships. It is recognised by industry leaders and featured in the media for our innovative approach to delivering media solutions.“JogPost and Quantum Conversion have always been more than individual brands. They are the expression of what JHB Media Group stands for. Every campaign we deliver, whether through letterboxes or landing pages, is held to the same standard. That has been true from day one, and it remains true today.”- Founder, JHB Media GroupContinued Growth Across the Group:JHB Media Group is committed to the continued development of its brands and the expansion of its client base across the UK. With JogPost firmly established as the country’s leading leaflet distribution provider and Quantum Conversion delivering measurable digital results, the Group is well-positioned to support businesses at every stage of their marketing journey. JHB Media Group remains focused on maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance across all its brands.About JHB Media Group:As a forward-thinking media powerhouse, JHB Media Group brings together an established portfolio of leading brands to deliver measurable outcomes. Built on accountability, quality, and performance, it provides businesses nationwide with integrated marketing solutions across both traditional and digital platforms, helping them plan, manage, track, and optimise campaigns at every customer touchpoint.

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