California Supports Aerospace Workers Affected by Layoffs at Jet Propulsion Laboratory

SACRAMENTO — A $500,000 state grant is being awarded by the Employment Development Department to support about 543 workers affected by layoffs at the California Institute of Technology’s (Caltech) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in La Cañada Flintridge. The funding is going to the Verdugo Workforce Development Board to assist workers losing their jobs due to restructuring and organizational changes at JPL.

Many of the affected workers held roles in manufacturing, professional services, and business operations. They’ll receive an assortment of services to transition into other opportunities available in growing high-tech industry sectors.

“As anyone can imagine, multiple rounds of layoffs are devastating for a community,” said Judith Velasco, Workforce Development Administrator for Verdugo Workforce Development Board. “The Verdugo Workforce Development Board remains fully committed to serving all affected workers and the businesses within our region. These funds will provide extensive counseling services to help impacted employees transition their talents to new employers, while strengthening technical skills and further developing knowledge. Our goal is to retain this exceptional technical talent in the local area by helping workers secure permanent employment as quickly as possible.”

With this funding, the Verdugo Development Board and its regional partners will provide Rapid Response services that include:

Individualized career counseling and case management

Job search and placement support

Job fairs focused on biotechnology and other high-tech sectors

Skills training to help workers build new expertise and stay competitive in the job market

Verdugo’s BioTC (Biotechnology Technician Certification) Collaborative will also connect affected workers with bioscience employers and help expand access to opportunities in growing industries.

This grant is 100 percent funded by the U.S. Department of Labor under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Governor’s discretionary fund.

For more information about the available services contact Judith Velasco, Executive Director of the Verdugo Workforce Development Board, at 1-818-937-8031.