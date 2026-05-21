Music Industry Veteran Zach Bair Returns to the Spotlight with Powerful New Rock Single “Fly By Night”

Zach Bair, Recording Artist, Producer and Music Executive Fly By Night Cover Art

New Release Blends Arena-Ready Emotion, Modern Rock Production, and a Timeless Message About Life and Time

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist, producer, and entertainment industry veteran Zach Bair is releasing his emotionally charged new single, “Fly By Night,” on May 22nd, 2026. Fly By Night is a soaring modern rock anthem that is already generating attention for its deeply relatable message and undeniable radio appeal.

Blending reflective storytelling with arena-sized hooks and polished production, “Fly By Night” explores the fleeting nature of life, memory, and human connection. Built around a hauntingly memorable chorus and emotionally resonant lyricism, the single delivers a sound that feels both contemporary and timeless.

“The older we get, the faster life seems to move,” said Bair. “This song is about recognizing how temporary everything is — the moments, the people, the opportunities — and trying to hold onto what matters before it disappears. Life is truly short.”

The release marks a major artistic statement from Bair, whose career has uniquely bridged both the creative and executive sides of the music business for more than two decades. While many know him as the longtime CEO of entertainment technology company VNUE, Inc. and a pioneer in live music innovation through ventures such as DiscLive and EMI’s Abbey Road Live, Fly By Night places the focus squarely back on his roots as a songwriter, producer, and recording artist.

Musically, the track sits comfortably alongside modern melodic rock acts while retaining the authenticity and emotional weight of classic rock songwriting. Industry listeners have already compared the single’s emotional accessibility and mainstream rock potential to artists such as Shinedown, Daughtry, and 3 Doors Down, among others.

With Fly By Night, Bair delivers a song not just for rock radio, but for listeners searching for something genuine in an increasingly disposable music landscape.

The release is supported by a national radio and media campaign through music industry veteran Jody Best, of Best Bet Promotions, alongside a broader digital and social media rollout.

“Fly By Night” will be available May 22nd, 2026, on all major streaming platforms, and is available for Spotify Pre-save now.

About Zach Bair

Zach Bair is a Memphis-based artist, producer, entrepreneur, and entertainment executive whose career spans live music, music technology, artist development, and fan engagement. Over the years, he has worked at the intersection of music and innovation while continuing to develop and release original music rooted in authentic songwriting and emotional connection. For more information, visit www.zachbairmusic.com.

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