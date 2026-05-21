CTO FOUNDATION TO HOST 'RUM & RHYTHM' CELEBRATION IN NEW YORK TO FUND TOURISM SCHOLARSHIPS FOR CARIBBEAN STUDENTS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Foundation will host its highly anticipated “Rum & Rhythm” fundraising celebration on Thursday, June 4th at Lavan in the heart of Chelsea, bringing together the vibrant culture, cuisine, music and spirit of the Caribbean in support of an important cause.The festive evening will raise funds to provide scholarships for Caribbean students pursuing studies and professional development in disciplines related to the tourism and hospitality industry - helping to prepare the next generation of leaders for one of the region’s most important economic sectors.Guests will experience an unforgettable journey through the Caribbean as celebrated chefs and acclaimed mixologists from islands across the region showcase award-winning cuisine, signature cocktails and premium rums reflecting the diversity and creativity of Caribbean culture.The energy of the islands will come alive throughout the evening as attendees dance to the sounds of the Caribbean with legendary DJs spinning a mix of classic favorites and current hits, creating an atmosphere that captures the warmth and rhythm of the region.Ticket sales for the event have been brisk, fueled by strong support from members of the Caribbean diaspora and friends of the region who recognize the importance of investing in educational opportunities for Caribbean youth.“This event is not only a celebration of Caribbean culture, but also an investment in the future of the region,” said CTO Foundation Chair, Jacqueline Johnson, “Tourism remains the lifeblood of many Caribbean economies, and through the CTO Foundation we are helping talented young people gain the education and skills needed to lead the industry into the future.”“Rum & Rhythm” is expected to attract tourism industry leaders, media, members of the diplomatic community, travel advisors, Caribbean nationals and supporters of the region from across the Tri-State area.EVENT DETAILS:What: CTO Foundation “Rum & Rhythm” Scholarship FundraiserWhere: Lavan Chelsea, 541 W 25th St.When: Thursday, June 4, 2026 – 6:30PM to 10:30PMPurpose: Raising scholarship funds for Caribbean students pursuing tourism and hospitality studiesFor ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, please visitor contactJacqueline Johnson - jacqueline@marrycaribbean.comTo buy the tickets Rumandrhythm2026.eventbrite.com About the CTO FoundationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization Foundation is dedicated to supporting Caribbean nationals pursuing higher education and professional development in tourism, hospitality and related fields. Through scholarships and mentorship opportunities, the Foundation helps develop future leaders for the Caribbean tourism industry.

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