Atlanta Homeowners Urged to Review Pool Barriers as Summer Swim Season Begins

Allied Fence Highlights Importance of Pool Barriers as Drowning Risks Rise in Georgia

A properly installed fence can add another layer of protection by helping limit unsupervised access to water.” — Kenny Gillam Vice President of Sales and Installation for Allied Fence

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Fence , a trusted Metro Atlanta based fence company serving the community for more than 70 years, is encouraging homeowners to review pool safety measures during National Water Safety Month.With Georgia temperatures rising early and residential pools already in use across metro Atlanta, safety experts say preventative measures such as professionally installed pool fencing can play a critical role in protecting children and reducing accidental drownings.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths occur annually in the United States, with children ages 1 to 4 at the highest risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that many of these incidents happen in residential swimming pools owned by family or friends.Georgia continues to face growing concerns around water safety, reporting a drowning death rate of approximately 1.3 per 100,000 residents based on CDC data, with fatalities increasing in recent years.“Pool incidents can happen quickly, especially during brief lapses in supervision,” said Kenny Gillam Vice President of Sales and Installation for Allied Fence. “A properly installed fence can add another layer of protection by helping limit unsupervised access to water.” The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends barriers such as pool fences with self-closing and self-latching gates as one measure that can help restrict access and reduce risk.For homeowners throughout Metro Atlanta, pool fencing is increasingly viewed not only as a safety measure but also as an essential part of responsible property ownership. Beyond helping protect children and pets, secure pool enclosures can provide peace of mind for families entertaining guests or spending time outdoors.Modern pool fencing solutions are designed to complement residential aesthetics. Materials such as ornamental aluminum, steel, and transparent mesh allow homeowners to maintain visibility and curb appeal while improving safety.In addition to safety concerns, many Atlanta-area municipalities require residential pools to meet specific enclosure standards, including minimum fence heights and gate functionality. Working with experienced fencing professionals can help homeowners remain compliant with local regulations while avoiding costly installation mistakes.“Homeowners often want safer backyards without changing the overall look of the property,” said Michael Cooper, Vice President of Operations at Allied Fence. “Current pool-fencing options can add protection while preserving visibility and the feel of an open yard.”Allied Fence has served Atlanta-area homeowners for more than 70 years and installs code-compliant fencing for a range of residential properties.As pool season begins across Georgia, National Water Safety Month is prompting renewed attention to barriers and other preventive measures intended to reduce drowning risk at home.About Allied FenceAllied Fence serves residential and commercial customers in Metro Atlanta and has operated for more than 70 years. The company provides fencing products and installation services for a range of property types.Allied Fence offers ornamental aluminum, steel, wood, privacy, security, and pool fencing as well as operating two showroom locations in the Atlanta area. Its projects include residential, commercial, and public-sector properties across Georgia.

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