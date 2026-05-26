Employer of Record Ireland Highlights Growing Use of EOR Services by Overseas Companies Hiring in Ireland

Specialist Employer of Record for Ireland

International businesses are increasingly using Employer of Record arrangements to hire employees in Ireland without establishing a local entity first

DUBLIN, COUNTY DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employer of Record Ireland, a specialist employment solutions provider focused on the Irish market, says a growing number of international businesses are hiring employees in Ireland without first going through the process of establishing a local subsidiary.The company says overseas employers are increasingly using Employer of Record arrangements to test the Irish market, access local talent and get people on the ground quickly, without taking on the cost and complexity of company formation before they've even made their first hire."The traditional approach was always to set up a local entity first, then start hiring," said Sam Barnes, Co-Founder of Employer of Record Ireland. "That's still the right move for some businesses, but a lot of companies, particularly those making their first hire or two in Ireland, are questioning whether it makes sense to spend months on legal setup before they've even proven the market works for them." EOR Ireland says the model is especially popular with US technology, SaaS, professional services and life sciences companies looking at Ireland as a practical starting point for European operations.Barnes says the appeal is largely about speed and proportionality. Setting up an Irish subsidiary involves company registration, appointing local directors, establishing payroll , and dealing with ongoing filing and compliance obligations. For a company hiring one or two people, that can feel like a lot of overhead."If you're hiring twenty people in Ireland , you probably want your own entity. If you're hiring one or two and seeing how things go, an EOR arrangement gets you there in a few weeks rather than a few months, and you can always convert to your own entity later if the numbers justify it."The company says this approach has become particularly common among scaling and venture-backed businesses that want to move into new markets without overcommitting resources before they have a clear picture of what the opportunity looks like.EOR Ireland notes, however, that the simplicity of the hiring model doesn't remove the need to get employment compliance right. Irish employment law, statutory entitlements, payroll obligations and workplace policies all still apply in full, regardless of whether the employer has its own Irish entity or is using an EOR."It's quicker and simpler to get started this way, but it's not a shortcut around the rules," Barnes added. "You still need a properly drafted employment contract, compliant payroll, and someone who understands how things work locally. That's really what we're here for."Employer of Record Ireland supports international businesses with compliant employment contracts, fully managed payroll, HR guidance and benefits administration across Ireland.

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