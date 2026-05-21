Attorney General Ken Paxton sued CAM Solar Inc. (“CAM Solar”) for engaging in fraudulent and deceptive practices in its sale of solar panel systems. CAM Solar is headquartered in San Antonio and markets and sells solar panel systems throughout Texas.

This lawsuit follows an investigation into CAM Solar and a number of other solar panel companies, which was announced in April 2026. The investigation was opened after the OAG received over 100 consumer complaints. Complaints involved misrepresentations regarding savings for consumers on their energy bills, the efficacy of their solar panel systems, equipment implementations, as well as the companies’ terms and policies. In one complaint, solar panels reportedly detached from a consumer’s roof less than one year after installation and caused damage to both the consumer’s property and a neighboring property.

Attorney General Paxton’s investigation found nonexistent or significantly reduced energy savings, defective or nonfunctioning systems, improper installations, unanswered service requests, undisclosed warranty and maintenance fees, misrepresented tax-credit eligibility, and continued financing obligations for systems that failed to operate as promised.

CAM Solar violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (“DTPA”) by misleading consumers through deceptive marketing practices and failing to deliver the products and services promised to customers.

“This solar panel company lied to and deceived Texans with its fraudulent and deceptive sales tactics. My office will ensure justice is served,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Far too many Texans have been misled into purchasing expensive and complex solar systems under the guise of ‘green energy.’ That ends now. I will aggressively pursue any bad actor in the solar panel industry that attempts to cheat Texans.”

Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to shut down CAM Solar’s unlawful and deceptive business practices, obtain restitution for affected Texans, and secure civil penalties under the DTPA.

The Office of the Attorney General will continue to investigate additional solar panel companies and will take action against any businesses that engage in fraud or deception targeting Texas consumers.

To read the lawsuit, click here.