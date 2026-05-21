Global Medical Response Joins National EMS Quality Alliance as Stakeholder Member

Integration of GMR’s expertise and scale promises to accelerate standardized quality measures and elevate emergency medical services industry-wide

We are honored to join NEMSQA and fully support its mission to advance evidence-based quality measurement throughout EMS.” — GMR President and COO Ted Van Horne

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National EMS Quality Alliance (NEMSQA) announced that Global Medical Response, Inc. (GMR), the largest U.S. air and ground emergency medical service provider, has joined as a Stakeholder Member. GMR will collaborate with NEMSQA and other industry leaders to advance standardized quality measures that improve patient outcomes and EMS performance.“Stakeholder Members are vital in shaping EMS quality by offering practical experience and clinical expertise,” said NEMSQA President Brooke Burton. “Global Medical Response’s involvement bolsters our efforts to promote data-driven quality improvement nationwide.”For decades, EMS has lacked standardized, evidence‑based quality measures, resulting in inconsistent definitions of “quality,” an over‑reliance on response time as a proxy for care, and limited ability to benchmark performance or demonstrate clinical impact. NEMSQA was created to address this long‑standing gap by advancing nationally standardized EMS quality measures that focus on patient care, safety, and outcomes. By bringing together EMS clinicians, data experts, and healthcare leaders, NEMSQA is helping elevate EMS as an essential, accountable component of the healthcare system—one defined by meaningful data, continuous improvement, and better outcomes for the patients and communities it serves.“We are honored to join NEMSQA and fully support its mission to advance evidence-based quality measurement throughout EMS,” said GMR President and COO Ted Van Horne. “We view this work as a shared responsibility. By collaborating with NEMSQA and our industry partners, we are dedicated to propelling EMS forward—enhancing patient care, empowering clinicians, and ensuring the EMS system adapts to meet the evolving needs of the communities we proudly serve.”GMR is the first new Stakeholder Member to join the Association since its inception in 2019, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of EMS quality improvement. With a workforce of approximately 34,000 dedicated professionals, GMR serves 62% of the U.S. population, providing emergency medical encounters to approximately 5.5 million patients each year and performing a critical care intervention every 89 seconds. These figures underscore GMR’s pivotal role in safeguarding public health and delivering emergency medical response nationwide.Beyond its comprehensive emergency medical services, GMR’s portfolio features non-emergency medical services and innovative community-based programs such as the 911 Nurse Navigation initiative, which effectively manages high volumes of less critical 911 calls that may not require an ambulance or visit to the emergency department.Leveraging its unparalleled scale and diverse expertise, GMR will contribute invaluable insight and operational experience to joint initiatives, helping to align EMS performance standards and drive quality improvement across a wide array of EMS systems.“At GMR, we understand that our size and diversity uniquely position us to advance EMS quality on a national level,” Van Horne added. “We are committed to harnessing our resources, expertise, and collaborative spirit to fortify the EMS system for communities across the country.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.