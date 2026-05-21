Louisville Remodeler High Bridge Development Launches Mobile App for Homeowners Planning Renovations

High Bridge Development

Louisville remodeler High Bridge Development launches a mobile app to help homeowners plan renovations, additions, kitchens, and bathrooms.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Bridge Development , a Louisville-based design-build remodeling company, has launched a new mobile app designed to make the remodeling process easier for homeowners planning renovations, additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements, outdoor living spaces, and whole-home remodels.The new app gives Louisville-area homeowners a simple way to connect with High Bridge Development, explore remodeling services, learn about the company’s process, and start conversations about upcoming home renovation projects.“Remodeling can feel overwhelming for homeowners, especially in the early planning stages,” said Cassidy Cook, President of High Bridge Development. “We wanted to create another easy way for people to learn about our process, reach out, and start thinking through their project with a local design-build remodeler.”High Bridge Development serves homeowners throughout Louisville and nearby communities, including Anchorage, St. Matthews, Middletown, Prospect, Indian Hills, Crescent Hill, The Highlands, Hurstbourne, Lyndon, and surrounding areas. Homeowners can view the company’s full service area at highbridgedev.com/areas-served The app is part of High Bridge Development’s continued focus on communication, organization, and creating a better remodeling experience for homeowners from the first conversation through design, planning, selections, permitting, and construction.The High Bridge Development app is now available on the Apple App Store About High Bridge DevelopmentHigh Bridge Development is a Louisville, Kentucky design-build remodeling company specializing in luxury renovations, additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements, outdoor living spaces, and whole-home remodels. The company focuses on quality craftsmanship, clear communication, thoughtful design, and a more organized remodeling experience for homeowners throughout Louisville and surrounding communities.Media Contact:High Bridge DevelopmentLouisville, KYhighbridgedev.com

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