Precision Biotech Taiwan Corp. and HealthNet MEA Announce the UAE Launch of Botanical EX™

A next-generation exosome mask designed to elevate skin radiance and comfort Advanced exosome-inspired care designed to support visible skin revitalization Elevated scalp care designed for the next generation of hair revitalization

A Clinically Positioned Exosome-Based Aesthetic Platform Inspired by Advanced Regenerative Biotechnology

The GCC aesthetics market is evolving rapidly toward more sophisticated, clinically positioned innovations, and Botanical EX™ was developed to align with those rising expectations” — Dr Ejike Nwokoro

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthNet MEA and Precision Biotech Taiwan Corp . are proud to announce the UAE launch of Botanical EX™, an advanced exosome-based aesthetic and skin wellness platform developed to support the evolving needs of modern regenerative aesthetics and professional skincare practice.The Botanical EX™ range — comprising Skin Revive, Hair Revive, and Anti-Aging Face Mask (available here: www.botanicalex.ae ) — has been developed by Precision Biotech Taiwan Corp., a multi-award-winning biotechnology company specializing in exosome science, immune cell preparation technologies, cell therapy, and gene therapy innovation.Positioned for the professional aesthetics and advanced skincare sector, Botanical EX™ has been developed with a strong emphasis on scientific characterization, formulation integrity, and manufacturing reproducibility. The platform combines advanced regenerative biotechnology principles with exceptionally high exosome concentration, quantified nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA)-based characterization, narrow particle size distribution, low free-protein background, and demonstrated formulation stability following lyophilization and thermal stress evaluation.In a rapidly expanding exosome skincare category often characterized by broad and inconsistent claims, Botanical EX™ has been designed around measurable quality parameters and validated manufacturing standards increasingly valued by aesthetic physicians, dermatology-focused clinics, wellness specialists, and sophisticated consumers seeking science-driven innovation.Manufactured in Taiwan under advanced biotechnology and quality-control standards, Botanical EX™ reflects Taiwan’s growing global reputation in precision biomedical manufacturing and translational regenerative science. The platform also benefits from Precision Biotech’s broader expertise in cell-based technologies, translational biotechnology, and advanced biomedical innovation.The Botanical EX™ range is intended for professional aesthetic and skin wellness applications and is supported by growing international experience in supporting skin revitalization, scalp care routines, post-procedure skin conditioning, and overall skin quality enhancement within aesthetic practice settings.Each production batch undergoes rigorous quality verification procedures, including particle quantification, exosome identity confirmation, and purity assessment, supporting consistency and reproducibility across manufacturing cycles.“Botanical EX™ reflects our commitment to measurable and reproducible exosome science rather than marketing-led positioning,” said Precision Biotech Taiwan Corp.. “Our focus is on combining scientific integrity, formulation stability, and advanced biotechnology expertise to help elevate confidence in next-generation aesthetic and regenerative skincare innovation.”As the exclusive Middle East distribution partner, HealthNet MEA will lead regional professional access, strategic partnerships, and market expansion initiatives for Botanical EX™ across the GCC.“We are proud to introduce a scientifically grounded and clinically positioned exosome platform to the UAE aesthetics market,” said HealthNet MEA. “Botanical EX™ represents the convergence of advanced biotechnology, premium quality standards, and the growing regional demand for sophisticated regenerative aesthetic innovation.”About the CompaniesHealthNet MEA is a UAE-based licensed importer, distributor, and commercialization partner specializing in medicines, medical devices, wellness products, and advanced healthcare technologies across the Middle East and Africa. The company supports international manufacturers through regulatory market entry, distribution, and strategic healthcare expansion across the GCC.Precision Biotech Taiwan Corp. is a Taiwan-based biotechnology company focused on exosome science, immune cell preparations, regenerative biotechnology, cell therapy, and translational biomedical innovation. The company develops advanced biotechnology platforms designed to support next-generation aesthetic, wellness, and biomedical applications, with a strong emphasis on scientific validation, stability, quality control, and reproducibility.

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