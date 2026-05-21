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Hernandez-backed Measure Expanding Barber and Cosmetology Licensure Opportunities Passes Senate Vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A plan in Springfield backed by state Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, would establish a debt-free pathway for people seeking careers in cosmetology and barbering, better enabling them to gain hands-on experience and earn their license. 

“Pursuing your education and career passions shouldn’t break the bank or put you in debt, but for many cosmetology students, that is exactly what they are experiencing,” Hernandez said. “This is a cost-effective way for these apprentices to gain invaluable experience in salons and local businesses and fast-track their licensure process. As we work to lower costs across the board, bringing down the cost of obtaining a professional license must continue to be a top priority.” 

The Hernandez-backed House Bill 3460 establishes an apprenticeship program for professionals in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics and nail technology and sets training hours and licensing requirements to make entering these fields easier. 

Currently, students pay between $15,000 and $20,000 on average to complete a cosmetology program, including the costs of tuition, tools, licensing costs and materials. 

The measure passed out of the Senate on Tuesday and now heads the governor for final approval. 

 

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Hernandez-backed Measure Expanding Barber and Cosmetology Licensure Opportunities Passes Senate Vote

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