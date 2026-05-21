Influential Women Launches Masterclass on Imposter Syndrome for Mental Health Awareness Month

TEDx speaker and transformational mind coach reveals the five hidden patterns fueling self-doubt in high-performing professional women.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched Quiet the Inner Critic: A Practical Guide to Imposter Syndrome , a masterclass featuring Alison Blackler, transformational mind coach, author, and TEDx speaker with more than 30 years of experience studying the human mind.The Hidden Cost of Self-DoubtImposter syndrome is often dismissed as a confidence problem, something to be fixed with positive thinking or a better morning routine. Yet behind the scenes, it shows up most often in the people who are succeeding. Up to 75% of female executives report experiencing it. The cost is real: missed opportunities, chronic overworking, perfectionism, and the quiet exhaustion of feeling like a fraud no matter what the résumé says.The problem isn't a lack of qualifications. The problem is a pattern most professional women have never been taught to recognize, let alone navigate.What This Masterclass OffersDrawing on her 30 years as a therapist and coach, and on her work with leaders, teams, and entrepreneurs across industries, Blackler breaks down the five hidden patterns that fuel imposter syndrome: the Superhero, the Genius, the Expert, the Perfectionist, and the Soloist. The session moves through the behaviors driving self-doubt (deflecting praise, over-apologizing, the comparison trap, catastrophizing) and the neuroscience-backed shifts that quiet the inner critic.This masterclass is designed for professional women who are ready to move beyond surface-level confidence advice and understand what's actually happening in the mind, why it shows up, and how to navigate it without judgment.Why This Matters NowMental Health Awareness Month brings renewed attention to the internal experiences that shape how women show up at work, in their businesses, and in their lives. Imposter syndrome is one of the most common, and most under-addressed, of those experiences.The stakes are tangible: women who shrink back, decline opportunities, second-guess every decision, and leave growth on the table because the inner critic gets the last word. Naming the pattern is the first step toward changing it.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To register for the masterclass, visit: influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

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