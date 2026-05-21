Apparo and LPL Financial Host AI Day of Service to Equip Nonprofits with Emerging Technology Skills

LPL Financial AI Day of Service volunteer supports United Way of Iredell County, Apparo nonprofit partner.

Hands-on workshop helping Charlotte-area nonprofits explore practical uses of generative AI to amplify community impact

Technology continues to evolve rapidly, and all nonprofits deserve the opportunity to explore these tools in ways that are practical, ethical, and mission-aligned.” — Lavonne McLean, CEO at Apparo

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apparo and LPL Financial, one of the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S., hosted an AI Day of Service on Wednesday, May 20, bringing together nonprofit leaders and corporate volunteers for an interactive workshop focused on the responsible and practical use of generative AI tools in the nonprofit sector.Held at the LPL Financial campus, the event provided nonprofit participants with hands-on guidance using tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, and Claude to help them improve efficiency, streamline operations, and expand organizational capacity. As part of the event, the LPL Financial Foundation , LPL Financial’s philanthropic arm, made a $50,000 donation to Apparo to support its work in the Charlotte community.As nonprofits face increasing demands with limited resources, artificial intelligence presents new opportunities to reduce administrative burdens, strengthen communications, and support mission-driven work. Through this collaboration, Apparo and LPL Financial aim to help nonprofit organizations better understand how AI can be integrated into everyday operations in meaningful and accessible ways.“Technology continues to evolve rapidly, and all nonprofits deserve the opportunity to explore these tools in ways that are practical, ethical, and mission-aligned,” says Lavonne McLean, CEO at Apparo. “We are excited and grateful to partner with LPL Financial to create a learning experience that empowers organizations to embrace innovation with confidence.”"AI has incredible potential when it’s applied thoughtfully and responsibly,” said Greg Gates, Group Managing Director, Chief Technology & Information Officer at LPL Financial. “We’re proud to partner with Apparo to help nonprofit leaders unlock new ways to amplify their work and expand their capacity to serve."The event featured opening remarks, a collaborative AI workshop session, nonprofit impact sharing, and networking opportunities between nonprofit professionals and corporate volunteers.About ApparoApparo is a Charlotte-based nonprofit that empowers other nonprofits through technology and business process improvements. By connecting organizations with skilled corporate volunteers , strategic consulting, and technology expertise, Apparo helps nonprofits increase efficiency, strengthen operations, and expand their community impact. Since its founding, Apparo has supported hundreds of nonprofits across the region through technology strategy, implementation, training, and capacity-building programs. Learn more at www.apparo.org

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